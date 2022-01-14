“Didn’t he appreciate the …”: Juventus transfer market, sensational farewell?

After the defeat in the Italian Super Cup against Inter, Juventus continues to work on the transfer market and on contract renewals.

The defeat againstInter highlighted once again some difficulties for the Juventus by Massimiliano Merry. The Juventus club has never really replaced Cristiano Ronaldo and the void in the offensive phase appears very evident.

One of the biggest puzzles of the Turin team concerns the future of the Argentine talent and number 10 of the Paulo club Dybala, a player of immense talent, but often struggling with now known physical problems.

The soap opera on the renewal of the Argentine player’s contract has been going on for months, but despite several rumors about an imminent closure, at the moment, the parties are not so close.

Juventus, doubts about Dybala’s contract renewal

In recent weeks the Juventus manager Maurizio Arrivabene has ‘warned’ the Juventus players and in particular his words about deserving the renewal and about the weight of the number 10 jersey have not been appreciated by ‘La Joya’.

Dybala’s contract expires in June and Juve cannot actually afford to lose one of their best players at no cost. According to reports from Calciomercato.it, the player has not yet made a decision on the renewal and his future therefore appears in the balance.