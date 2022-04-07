Diet, losing weight without counting calories: how to do it

One way to lose weight is to join a calorie deficit. This means consume fewer calories than your body burns. Sarah Campus, highly qualified personal trainer, nutritional coach and founder of LDN MUMS FITNESS spoke to Express.co.uk about reducing body fat and how you can achieve a calorie deficit without accurately counting every calorie you ingest.

Everyone is looking for the simplest diet, which produces rapid weight loss results. Sarah, on the other hand, explained how “there is no ‘best diet’ for weight loss”. If anything, “the most important thing is balance, color, variety, portion control and no constraints”.

Rather than focusing on certain foods that should and shouldn’t be consumed and obsessing over calories, Sarah believes there are eight things to keep in mind if you want to see the weight number on the scale decrease.

Here are his recommendations:

1. Don’t skip breakfast. Skipping breakfast won’t help you lose weight.

2. Eat small regular meals.

3. Eat lots of fruits and vegetables.

4. Be more active.

5. Drink lots of water.

7. Eat consciously and slowly.

8. Use a smaller plate.

For what concern calorie deficit, Sarah said it must be combined with daily exercise. “One of the best ways to lose body fat in a healthy, effective and sustainable way is to combine constant daily exercise with a calorie deficit. This means that you are consuming more energy than you are absorbing. Constant aerobic exercises – such as brisk walking, light jogging, strength training – for at least 30 minutes most days of the week. Some people may require more physical activity than this to lose weight and maintain that weight loss. Any extra movement helps burn calories“.

And he concluded: “Being aware of what you are consuming, consume mostly minimally processed foods such as fruits, vegetables and fiber and eating home cooked meals can help you reach a calorie deficit without counting calories ”.