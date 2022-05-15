We have all witnessed the recent remastered releases that Rockstar has made, which have not lived up to what the players and the current generation have asked for. However, this seems to be changing, as Digital Foundry highlights improvements in GTA The Trilogy for Xbox, after the last patch they have released correcting several things, although there is still a lot of room for improvement.

Through its official YouTube channel, Digital Foundry has shared a video where analyzes and compares the last two versions of the game, 1.02 with version 1.04. Although there are still several errors for which the game did not stand out precisely at its launch, several annoying aspects have been corrected, which made us lose great interest in this classic collection.

Digital Foundry highlights improvements in GTA The Trilogy for Xbox

Analysis of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – Xbox Series X

As we can see in the video, one of the many changes that they have introduced is the horrible rain effect that we had in the versions, where the water practically stained the entire screen, not allowing to see. Now, they have softened the effect looking much more natural. Another change they have introduced is the smoothing and smoothing of a large number of textures and shadows, that looked very ugly and stained in the previous versions. Although the latest modifications are greatly appreciated, there is still a lot to be fixed.

Undoubtedly, changes that will make most of the players more than happy, but they are still not up to what Rockstar and the current generation can do, which is characterized precisely by its graphic power. We’ll have to wait and see if more improvements come to GTA The Trilogy in the future, but at least for now, it’s a good start.