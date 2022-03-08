Digital television: today is the day of the switch off, what to do if you no longer receive the channels

Today is the day of the switch-off. The television channels of the Italian broadcasters in order to continue to function and broadcast high quality images they need to be retuned or a decoder.

If you have re-tuned and even if the TV does not receive the signal with the decoder, you can use the bonuses made available by the Ministry of Economic Development (there are two: one to buy the decoder and another to buy a new TV).

Bonus TV, how to get a discount of up to 130 euros: the new digital terrestrial is also underway in the North

Why is the TV no longer seen?

Because the images must be subjected to MPEG-4 encoding and abandon the MPEG-2 encoding. Until 31 December 2022 national television broadcasters, whose channels are positioned on the remote control between numbers 1 and 9 as well as from number 20, will, however, be able to , continue to transmit with both encodings simultaneously. The channels transmitted in MPEG-4 and visible in high quality will however be positioned between number 1 and 9 and from number 20 onwards.

The channels broadcast with the new coding will be visible in high quality and they can only be viewed by equipment capable of supporting HD (high definition).

For local television broadcasters, on the other hand, the coding change from MPEG-2 to MPEG-4 will continue to take place by geographical area, in parallel with the refarming process, according to the frequency reorganization schedule established by the Ministry of Economic Development. Refarming has already taken place in Sardinia, Valle d’Aosta and Trentino Alto Adige, and is being completed in Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Emilia Romagna. The other regions of central and southern Italy – including Lazio – will subsequently be involved in the passage of coding on the basis of the frequency reorganization schedule established by the ministry.

How do you know if your TV is compatible with this change?

You can check in the manual or in the technical data sheet of the TV that the indication is present DVB-T2 HEVC Main10. This is the name of the new standard. Or just ask yourself if the device was bought before or after December 22, 2018. Because from that date, retailers are forced to sell televisions that support the new DVB-T2 standard and HEVC Main10 encoding.

Rai and Mediaset for some of their programs, as early as 20 October, started the transmission only with the MPEG-4 encoding. You can make sure that the TV is able to receive the new encoding by trying to see the channels already available in HD: for example 501 for RAIUNO HD, 505 for Canale 5 HD and 507 for LA7 HD. If at least one HD channel will be visible, your TV is capable of supporting MPEG-4 encoding. If not, you may need to replace your TV or set-top box in order to continue watching the entire television program.

Finally, you can check that your TV is compatible with the planned change starting from January 2023 – when it will be introduced activation of DVB-T2 with the new HEVC Main10 coding system – trying to display test channels 100 and 200; if you see RAIUNO on channel 1 then check that the message “Test HEVC Main10” appears on channel 100; similarly, if you see Channel 5 on channel 5, check that the same message appears on channel 200. If this message appears, the device is compatible with the new transmission standard.

However, it may happen that there are problems in displaying the screen (the channels do not show the message “Test HEVC Main10” or are blacked out) even though the TV or decoder is compatible with DVB-T2. In these cases, the negative test result could result from:

– from an incorrect (but temporary) reception of the two channels;

– the momentary presence of another broadcaster on the channel;

– from the fact that your TV is unable to connect to the most recent frequencies.

Therefore, before buying a new decoder or a new TV, it is always advisable and advisable to retune; only in cases in which, even after completing this procedure, there are still problems in viewing the screen or the test channels are not really displayed (even if you type 100 and / or 200 the TV remains tuned to the channel you were already viewing) you will need to proceed to the purchase of new equipment to continue watching your favorite programs even after January 2023, when the activation of the second generation digital terrestrial will start.

TV, MiSE: from 8 March national broadcasters will adopt MPEG-4 coding

Scrapping and properly disposing of the old TV: another bonus

If you have to say goodbye to your old TV, the first thing to know is that it will become electronic waste, so because it does not pollute it must be disposed of correctly: it is not a simple unsorted waste. It must be taken to an ecological island or to a specialized dealer who knows how and where to dispose of WEEE waste. The TV scrapping bonus is a benefit that can be benefited by simultaneously scrapping a TV purchased before 22 December 2018, the date of entry into force of the HEVC MAIN 10 coding standard. The new bonus, in fact, is aimed at favoring the replacement of outdated television sets through proper disposal of electronic wastewith a view to protecting the environment.

The TV scrapping bonus has been operational since 23 August 2021. It is aimed at all citizens residing in Italy without ISEE limits, unlike the TV bonus – DECODER intended exclusively for citizens belonging to a family unit with an ISEE not exceeding 20,000 euros. The benefit is however linked to the family unit as only one bonus is granted for the purchase of a family TV.

To take advantage of the grant it is necessary to have 3 requirements:

1 be resident in Italy

2 properly dispose of a TV purchased before 22 December 2018

3 be up to date with the payment of the subscription fee for the broadcasting service.

In addition, natural persons resident in Italy who at 31 December 2020 are 75 years of age or older and who, in compliance with the provisions of art. 1, paragraph 132, of law no. 244 of 2007, are exempt from paying the fee for the broadcasting service as they have an annual family income not exceeding 8 thousand euros.

How the tv bonus works

The bonus consists of a 20% discount on the purchase price, up to a maximum amount of 100 euros. The contribution for the scrapping of the TV is cumulative for the purchase of a device also with the previous incentive (Bonus TV Decoder) for those who are in possession of all the requisites required. Before proceeding with scrapping, you must download and fill in the self-declaration form that certifies correct disposal.

Scrapping can be carried out directly at the resellers participating in the initiative from which the new television is purchased, delivering the obsolete TV at the time of purchase. In that case it will then be the dealer to take care of the correct disposal of the appliance by taking advantage of a tax credit equal to the discount applied to the buyer.

Alternatively, the old TV can be delivered directly to an authorized ecological island, before going to buy the new one. In this case, the employee of the WEEE collection center must validate the form, which certifies the successful delivery of the appliance. With the signed form, the user can go to the participating points of sale and take advantage of the discount on the purchase price.