Digital terrestrial, because the word “provisional channel” appears

The transition to the new DTT it continues, with changes and variations that are almost on the agenda. In several cases, viewers are noticing some unusual reports from decoders or smart TVs. What happens and why messages are displayed that read “provisional canal“?

Resuming briefly the thread of what is happening in the world of TV broadcast, we remember how a small revolution is taking place. In order to optimize the frequencies and spaces available, guaranteeing higher quality standards where possible (at least in terms of image quality), the European Union has imposed on the national states the transition from the H.264 standard to the HEVC H. 265 (it will become definitive by 1 January 2023). From 20 October 2021, the transition from Mpeg 2 to Mpeg 4 coding is expected, following a specific “switch off” schedule.

“Provisional channel”, what happens to digital terrestrial?

January 20 marked a further step towards completing the transition to the new digital terrestrial. The calendar of the switch off, which in January 2022 has already triggered the “refarming” (the re-tuning of the canals) in Valle d’Aosta, Sardinia, Piedmont and now also in Lombardy. Central and Southern Italy will instead have to wait for the next few months.

But let’s come to the key point, namely the appearance of the word “Provisional canal“on some channels. First of all, it should be emphasized that this is not an alert or an error in the decoder or smart TV. The device has not stopped working and will not necessarily need to be replaced. Obviously, unless they are found problems in viewing test channels 100 and 200 (if they show “Test HEVC Main10” tv and decoder are already updated).

The wording relating to the provisional nature of the channel simply refers to the fact that it is a channel intended to be updated in the numbering. Sooner or later, it may no longer correspond to the same key combination on the remote control.

Similar speech if there are two present identical channels, but with different numbering. If one of the two reads “Temporary channel”, then it will most likely be the one not in high definition and therefore destined to disappear.