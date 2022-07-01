Dimitri Senmanche makes a mistake about former minister Juan Silva: “A person who has fled the country has to be found yes or yes” | VIDEO Mininter MTC Congress PNP rmmn | POLITICS

The Minister of the Interior, Dimitri Senmachemade a mistake when referring to the situation of the former head of Transport and Communications John Silva by saying that “has fled the country”but then corrected the sentence.

“I believe that a person who has fled the country has to be found yes or yes, no matter what I believe or not believe. This person is on the run”he pointed out in dialogue with Canal N.

When questioned about whether Silva Villegas fled from Peru, Senmache clarified his sayings and detailed that according to the information available to him, that has not happened.

“Our theory is that this person is here in Peru and we are looking for him and we are locating him. If he had the ability and knowledge of where he is right now, he would move all 137,000 troops to capture him.”he asserted.

“I don’t think (that he has fled the country). All the information that the Police have is that this person is still in the country and we are going to locate him.”he added.

With respect to Congress of the republicthe owner of the mininter hinted at a “negotiated” by Presidency of the Board of Directors. “(That’s on my mind), totally. Most people do get it.”he underlined.

As recalled, by 78 votes in favor, 29 against and 8 abstentions, the Parliament approved the motion of censure against Senmache for the escape of Juan Silva and deaths from clashes between artisanal miners in Caravelí, Arequipa region.

Meanwhile, the National Superintendency of Migrations reiterated that the former minister Juan Silva Villegas does not register exit through immigration or border checkpoints.

“Migration guarantees strict compliance with the orders to prevent exit issued by the Judiciary, within the framework of the current legal system”he underlined.

