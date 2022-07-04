Entertainment

Director Christopher McQuarrie Celebrates Tom Cruise’s 60th Birthday By Sharing Image From Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023). Image: Christopher McQuarrie Twitter (@chrismcquarrie).

Flying without doubles in the world of PAPER HEROES. Actor and producer Tom Cruise (full name: Thomas Cruise Mapother IV) was born on July 3, 1962, in Syracuse, New York, United States.

To celebrate his 60th birthday, writer-director-producer Christopher McQuarrie shared an image of Cruise doing a stunt as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023), which will premiere on July 14, 2023 (United States), following Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, 2024), planned for June 28, 2024.

Based on the television series created by Bruce Geller (1930-1978), written, co-produced and directed by McQuarrie, co-starring Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Vanessa Kirby Alanna Mitsopoli/The White Widow, Frederick Schmidt as Zola Mitsopolis and Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge.

They were joined by Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger, Avengers: Endgame) as Grace, Shea Whigham (Marvel’s Agent Carter, Perry Mason), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Endgame), Esai Morales ( La Bamba, Titans), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride, Saw), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones, Carnival Row), Mark Gatiss (The Favorite, The Father), Charles Parnell (Transformers: Age of Extinction, Top Gun: Maverick), Greg “Tarzan” Davis (Grey’s Anatomy, Top Gun: Maverick), and Lampros Kalfuntzos.

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt and Hayley Atwell as Grace on the set of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023). Image: Listal.com

