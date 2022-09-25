Director of Legal Medicine of Norte de Santander was found dead in a motel

On the night of this Saturday, September 24, the lifeless body of the director of Legal Medicine of Norte de Santander was found, Emel Montagut Palacein a motel located in the La Parada neighborhood, in the Villa del Rosario municipality.

According to the information that has been collected so far, Palacio was in a motel room accompanied by a woman when he suffered a heart attack. At first it was speculated that it could be a homicide, but this hypothesis was ruled out by the local authorities.

After the death, the Metropolitan Police of Cúcuta sent several patrols to the place where the events occurred, where the Inter-institutional Homicide Brigade (Brinho) carried out a technical inspection. For its part, the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office has already carried out the removal of the body to begin the process of verifying the death.

It is also known that the woman who accompanied Emel Palacio is already making inquiries to the authorities in order to learn more details of the death. However, the strongest hypothesis is that of a heart attack, because apparently the director of the forensic entity had been having heart problems for some time.

Regarding Palacio’s work in the entity, it is noted that he worked to clarify cases of rape of minors and in terms of cases of false positives that occurred in the department.

It is important to note that Palacio also worked as a private physician and offered alternative therapies to people with chronic conditions. Just as he also offered aesthetic treatments to women to hide varicose veins.

According to relatives of the deceased official, who spoke to the media outlet La Opinion, Emel Palacio was a man dedicated to his work. “If someone told him that a loved one had died, that’s how it was at 11:00 at night, he would go to Forensic Medicine and help him with the process to deliver the body,” said one of his loved ones.

