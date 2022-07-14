Director of the DGII says taxes on Airbnb, Uber, Amazon and other digital platforms “will not aggravate consumers”

The Director General of Internal Taxes, Luis Valdez, said today that the implementation of new taxes on digital platforms “does not aggravate consumers”and that for this reason the draft regulation is being discussed and agreed upon before its approval.

Valdez explained that with the application of the tax, the intention is to gradually collect three billion pesos, including all the digital services provided by Amazon, Expedia, Google, Netflix, Spotify, DiDi, Uber, Airbnbamong others.

“We have discussed the preliminary draft, both with the observations that have been made to us, through our portal and also with the main service provider companies,” the director of DGII told the press.

The director of the DGII pointed out that it is not only the Dominican Republic that taxes will apply to digital services in the world of multinationals.

He argued that almost all the countries of the Americas are receiving advice from the International World Fund IMF, as well as from the International Development Bank IDBfor the implementation of this new tax.

Valdez spoke at a time when he was attending the mass for the 25th anniversary of the founding of the General Directorate of Internal Tax (DGII), held at the Santiago Apóstol Cathedral, in the heart city.