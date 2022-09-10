Disappearance of Frank Drake, “father” of the SETI programs

“A giant in life, my father leaves a gigantic void (…). ad astra my dear dad, the stars are lucky”. It was on her website that Nadia Drake, daughter of the famous American astronomer Frank Drake, announced the death of the scientist. He died on September 2, 2022 of natural causes, at the age of 92, at his home in Aptos, California. And leaves an immense legacy, in the field of radio astronomy as well as in that of research aimed at detecting and communicating with possible extraterrestrial civilizations – better known by the acronym SETI (Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence).

Pioneering studies in planetology

After a doctorate obtained in 1955 at Harvard University, Frank Drake had landed his first position at the American Observatory of Radio Astronomy in Green Bank, West Virginia. He used this to map the center of the Milky Way. And in planetology, carried out pioneering studies on the ionosphere and the magnetosphere of the gas giant Jupiter, but also on the atmosphere and the hot surface of our neighbor Venus.

Creative and very daring, Frank Drake also undertook, from the end of the 1950s, to use radio telescopes to detect waves produced by civilizations of a technological level comparable or more advanced than ours. While the attention of his colleagues was already focused on possible signs of life on the planet Mars, he therefore saw much further. And thus launched, in 1960, an observation program targeting two stars of a mass similar to the Sun, Tau Ceti and Epsilon Eridani, located some 11 light years from Earth.

The meeting with Carl Sagan

Baptized Ozma (from the name of the princess of the land of Oz invented by the American writer Frank Baum), this program mobilized modest financial resources, lasted only about twenty days and proved unsuccessful. But it was the first attempt to receive signals from potential extraterrestrial intelligences! Despite Frank Drake’s desire to remain discreet, in order to avoid criticism, she attracted the attention of the international press. Just like that of young and brilliant scientists, among whom Carl Sagan, who developed their own research on extraterrestrial intelligences and established solid collaborations.

A year later, still at Green Bank, Frank Drake worked out one of the most famous equations in astronomy and exobiology. According to this formula, which has inspired a host of works and speculations, both on the part of researchers and science fiction authors, the number (N) of potentially detectable civilizations would depend fundamentally on seven multiplicative terms: the rate of formation of Stars in Our Galaxy; the fraction of stars with planets; the fraction of planets that can support life; the fraction of these planets where life actually emerged; the fraction of these planets where intelligent life appears; the fraction of those planets able and willing to communicate; and finally the average lifespan of a civilization. According to Frank Drake’s estimates, N would thus be around… one million.

Listen but also send messages

Listening for extraterrestrial signals, the radio astronomer also looked for ways to communicate. In 1972, with Carl Sagan and his wife, he thus designed an aluminum plate embedded in the NASA Pioneer 10 and 11 probes: the first to explore the outer regions of the Solar System and possess the escape velocity needed to leave it. Intended to convey information on the origin of these probes, the plate represented a couple of humans, male and female, as well as the nine planets of the Solar System – Pluto being still considered as such.

The plate on board the Pioneer 10 and 11 probes. Credit NASA.

bottles in the sea

In 1974, Frank Drake used the Arecibo Telescope in Puerto Rico to send the first interstellar message using radio waves. Composed of 1679 bits of binary information, it targeted a cluster of stars located 22,000 light years from Earth. 44,000 years (the duration of a round trip signal) would thus be necessary to receive a possible response…

Then in 1977, again with Carl Sagan, the American scientist supervised the production of videodiscs placed this time in the Voyager 1 and 2 spaceships. They contained images of the Earth, animal noises or even greetings pronounced in 55 languages … including French. Just like the two twin space probes, they are currently sailing some 20 and 23 billion kilometers from the Earth, well beyond the material influence of the Sun. These messages were a bit like “bottles in the sea”, more symbolic than anything else. But the discs could physically survive and wander the Galaxy for 4 to 5 billion years. And potentially being recovered, one day, by possible ET travelers…

The Arecibo Telescope pictured in 2019, a year before it collapsed. University of Central Florida.

In addition to his various responsibilities and administrative functions, Frank Drake taught in several universities before retiring in 1996. But he retained the position of professor emeritus of astronomy and astrophysics at the University of California. And sat almost until the end of his existence on the board of directors of the Seti Institute, a non-profit organization whose mission is to explore and understand the origin and prevalence of life in the Universe.