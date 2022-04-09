Disappearance of Selena Gomez: What happened? The singer finally makes revelations and surprises

Selena Gomez has abandoned the Internet and is doing better than ever! What happened ?

Although she is very famous, all is not well for the former Disney Channel star. A few years ago, the pretty 29-year-old brunette opened up about her private life, admitting to having undergone a skin graft to treat her lupus. In 2017, doctors also diagnosed him with bipolar disorder.

Protective measure!

On Monday April 4, 2022, Selena Gomez came out of silence. In an interview with Good Morning America, the business woman revealed that she had embarked on a project that is close to her heart: the platform dedicated to mental health Wondermind.

This site, she created it with her mother. ”I want it to be a meeting place and for people to understand that they are not alone (…) I want people to be understood, seen and heard”.

Alert !

The young woman also alerted users to the dangers of the internet. To protect her vulnerable mental health, she hasn’t been there for four years.

“It completely changed my life. I am happier. I am more present, I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal. I can’t believe I’m where I am mentally just because I took the necessary steps to remove myself from all of this because it’s not normal”.

With 310 million subscribers, Selena Gomez is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. If the ex of Justin Bieber regularly publishes pictures that seduce his fans, it is not she who takes care of his account. She has a team that posts her sublime selfies for her, reports Le Tribunal du Net.