discount up to 200 euros

The incentive, introduced with the August 2020 decree and enhanced with the additional funding of the Sostegni bis, is intended for everyone, without Isee limits or related to the family unit. The discount is total: it amounts to 100% of the purchase price of the spa services (including wellness and beauty services), up to a maximum of 200 euros per person, and can be requested by contacting directly the facilities that will take place from 28 October. accredited on the Invitalia online platform.

How to take advantage of the spa bonus – The overall budget foreseen for the intervention is 53 million euros, 43 initially allocated with the August dl and a further 10 million financed this year. The process for citizens is quite simple and does not provide access to portals or platforms of the public administration, as happened for example for the bike bonus. Those interested must book the treatments directly at a spa of their choice among those accredited and mentioned in the list on the websites of the Ministry and Invitalia. The structure will issue the reservation certificate which will be valid for 60 days.

The booked services must be used within this period, otherwise the amounts will be available again. It will then be up to the spa, once the services have been provided, to request Invitalia, on the appropriate IT platform, to reimburse the value of the voucher used by the citizen. The intervention, designed to support a sector particularly affected by the Covid emergency, fully satisfies the operators in the sector who define it as “an intelligent measure to improve the health of Italians”. Codacons, on the other hand, is less convinced and defines it as “without logic and without criteria”. Without limits on income, the bonus can in fact be enjoyed – according to the association – by only 265 thousand lucky ones.