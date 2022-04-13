Discover amapiano, from South African townships to global success

From football star Paul Pogba to singer Janet Jackson or NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, they have all succumbed to the sound of amapiano, electro music derived from house, born in the townships of South Africa. .

A title known around the world and which makes Paul Pogba, the French player of Manchester United, dance, among others, in a video shared on social networks, has been seen ten billion times on TikTok alone.

“Ameno”, a new-age French song reinterpreted by Nigerian rapper Goya Menor with his viral lyrics “You want to bamba”, then remixed by a Ghanaian producer in the United States, takes up sounds heard for a decade already in southern clubs -Africans.

“The pianos” in Zulu, is a recognizable genre among a thousand, a beat in slow motion, long intros with synthetic pads and a bass that gets stuck in your head. In South Africa, this rhythm is everywhere, escaping from cars, in the street, in shops, and has invaded the airwaves.

The sound of traditional wooden drums is the basis of the style: “It really is the soul of amapiano music, a bass that pumps and hits”explains Yuvir Pillay, in charge of musical content for TikTok in Africa, better known by his DJ nickname, Sketchy Bongo.

From London to Tokyo, this rhythm has invaded the playlists of streaming music platforms for the past two years. For French producer Martin Meissonnier, a specialist in African music, “the amapiano has succeeded in bringing an exoticism to commercial music, and makes people discover sounds that they do not know”.

“It’s a real cultural movement”says South African Kamo Mphela, who says she was stunned by the speed of her own success across the continent.

“One day, you make a song in a corner of your kitchen and the next day, you are recognized as a superstar”, smiles the young woman from Soweto. Having passed through the Boiler Room, a London online broadcasting platform known for hosting the world’s best DJs, she will be on stage with the American Chris Brown and the Nigerian megastar Burna Boy, at the Afro Nation Portugal festival in July.

“Today, there is a new song per week. TikTok and Instagram have played a huge role in raising awareness of amapiano. You can start a career on TikTok”explains the South African DJ Tumelo Nedondwe, one of the explorers of the genre.

The platforms help artists collect royalties when one of their titles is used in online videos. “The more videos you generate, the more royalties you get”explains Yuvir Pillay, who establishes a direct link between the trends emerging on social networks and the most listened to titles on the main online music platforms.

Amapiano is a mixed genre but has roots in kwaito, a local hip-hop genre that emerged in Soweto some 30 years ago after the anti-apartheid icon was liberated Nelson Mandela.

The South African duo MFR Souls, made up of DJs Tumelo Nedondwe and Tumelo Mabe, were among the pioneers with the hit “Love you tonight” in 2019, more than 8 million views on YouTube.

But the real consecration, according to Tumelo Mabe, is to see “people who have no idea what the lyrics mean, singing our songs outside the borders of South Africa”.