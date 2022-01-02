Disney +, all movies streaming in January 2022

Having conquered cinemas all over the world, Eternals arrives for all Disney + subscribers, giving Marvel fans the chance to recover it. If, on the other hand, the titles dedicated to superheroes are not for you, the exciting Jojo Rabbit from Taika Waititi it could be for you, and if you have not already seen it we advise you to give it a chance because you will hardly regret it. Finally, if you want an authentic story National Geographic has what’s right for you, offering an incredible account of the difficulties encountered by hospitals in the first months of the pandemic. The 2022 it starts again under the banner of the great exclusives of the present, but also of the most popular titles of the past.

Eternals (January 12, 2022)

If you missed our Eternals review this is definitely the right time to catch it up, as the film directed by Chloé Zhao will be available on Disney + from January, and you’ll have no more excuses. The director, after the statuette won thanks to Nomadland, brings us here in an epic tale steeped in important themes, but we are also witnessing a journey that does not give up the comic line typical of Marvel films, returning a mix that has convinced us in many ways.

In the full-bodied cast of Eternals are present Gemma Chan (Sersi), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman), Salma Hayek (Ajak); And Angelina Jolie as Thena.

Jojo Rabbit (January 21, 2022)

The creative genius of Taika Waititi returns to the fore in the moving Jojo Rabbit, a film capable of combining the typical comedy of the director with a drama that has marked history, making it emerge a plot able to excite and make people reflect. As we wrote in the review of Jojo Rabbit this is a surprising work that conquered both the public and the critics at its release, and now thanks to Disney + you can recover it.

The main story is set in the Second World War and follows the little German Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) who sees his life turned upside down after discovering his mother (Scarlett Johansson) hides a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in the attic. His imaginary friend Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi) will advise him in moments of indecision, but soon Jojo will understand that horrors and contradictions are hidden under the Nazi propaganda that will prompt him to re-evaluate his ideas.

The First Wave (January 21, 2022)

A new branded product National Geographic which takes us through the corridors of one of the New York hospitals most affected by the first months of the pandemic, giving us a direct testimony of the tremendous impact of COVID-19 on the hospital system.

A hard experience in which we see health workers fighting against an as yet unknown enemy, making us understand what patients and health personnel had to go through in that period. A hard and current story, which however also leaves a message of hope and humanity, hoping that certain moments will remain only a memory.

All other films coming to Disney + in January 2022

Antlers – Insatiable Spirit (January 5, 2022)

Based on the tale The Quiet Boy of Antosca, Antlers is a horror / thriller film that will take you to Oregon, where the teacher Julia Meadows (Keri Russell) discovers a terrible secret concerning Lucas Weaver (Jeremy T. Thomas), one of his students. In fact, the boy hides a dark truth that he has kept in the shadows for some time and which now seems ready to emerge putting the entire city in danger. In production we find Guillermo del Toro, David S. Goyer And J. Miles Dale, for a film that promises to give an atmosphere full of tension.

Full Monty – Penniless Organized (January 7, 2022)

1997 British film directed by Peter Cattaneo that he managed to conquer several Oscar nominations, eventually winning the statuette for best soundtrack. The main story sees Gaz (Robert Carlyle) And Dave (Mark Addy) intent on living for the day because of the crisis that hit the world of work, and to get out of this situation they decide to improvise a number of stripteases to raise as much money as possible together with other friends. Initially, not everything seems to go according to plan, but soon the atmosphere will get hotter than ever, in a title that knows how to entertain and involve.

The other Face of the Planet of the Apes (January 7, 2022)

The continuation of The Planet of the Apes 1968 sees the astronaut John Brent (James Franciscus) struggling with a space expedition to track down the missing commander Taylor, and by following his tracks he will end up in what is none other than the Earth of 3955, dominated by sentient apes who enslaved humanity after wars and famines. This sequel did not receive the same reception as its predecessor, but it remains a story that despite the years and some gaps still shows some interesting ideas.

Pearl Harbor (January 14, 2022)

Released in 2001, Pearl Harbor was the confirmation of the talent of Michael Bay in shooting blockbusters with a high rate of spectacularity, staging a story that despite the limits he was amazed by the incredible special effects and the way in which the most exciting scenes were shot. A great cast and an equally stellar budget allowed Pearl Harbor to conquer a good part of the audience, in an adrenaline and sentimental tale.

Downtown (January 28, 2022)

A buddy cop movie in which Alex Kearney (Anthony Edwards) is a police officer recently reassigned to a much more dangerous area than the one in which he worked, and will learn about it thanks to the guidance of Dennis Curren (Forest Whitaker). The latter is not very enthusiastic about the new partner, but over time the bond between the two will strengthen, while they will be called to solve a problematic case that will force them to face a challenge that will put them to the test.