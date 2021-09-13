Disney talks about theatrical releases, finally clarity on Eternals

In the past few hours, Disney announced what plans are for future releases, going into detail regarding the future of releases with regards to theatrical distribution and on the Disney + streaming platform.

The new film by Marvel Studios has now arrived in cinemas a few days ago, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which represented a kind of testing ground for the future of releases to the cinema not only by the House of Mickey Mouse, but also by the other majors at a time when the pandemic is leading to multiple postponements since last year.

However, thanks to favorable receipts of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and also of Free Guy, film starring Ryan Reynolds with a videogame nature, Disney has announced that future projects will be released first in theaters and after a 45-day window will also arrive on Disney +.

This decision arose as a result of the related disputes at the simultaneous release both in the hall and on the streaming platform throughout the year, leading to situations such as Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against the major. In addition to the interpreter of Black Widow, even Emma Stone and Emily Blunt seem willing to do the same.

As for the remaining films scheduled for 2021, however, will receive the exclusivity of the room. This includes both the next chapter of the MCU Eternals, both the remake of West Side Story by Steven Spielberg.

Disney also announced that the live-action de The little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey will arrive in US theaters on May 26, 2022, on the occasion of the Memorial Day weekend. The new film by Guillermo Del Toro, Nightmare Alley, it will be released a few days later in December of this year.

Finally, Disney announced that the Marvel Studios release schedule has expanded, adding 4 new untitled films in 2024. We still don’t know who or what they will be about, but according to the schedule they will be released in February, May, June and November of that year. We look forward to further updates.