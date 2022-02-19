Disturbing movies made only for the brave that you can watch in streaming

Art provokes various sensations and emotions in the viewer, which can be from joy, sadness, anger, fear and even disgust, these are some recommendations of films that have left the public who have seen them with strange sensations, they are not necessarily scary, but they are tapes that show the brutality and the wildest side of the human being.

In this top we are going to avoid tapes like The Human Centipede or antichrist, that have earned the popularity of being provocative films. And, on the contrary, we make some recommendations for feature films that you may not have known about, but they will not leave you indifferent.

The Neon Demon (The Neon Demon, 2016)

A surreal film that explores beauty through exposure to the cutthroat world of modeling. This psychological horror film directed by Nicolas Winding Refn stars Elle Fanning (The Great).

Jesse (Elle Fanning) is a candid teenager who travels to Los Angeles to become a supermodel. Her promotion makes her classmates jealous of her and her greed. Although some girls surrender to her beauty, others are willing to do whatever it takes to take away her beauty, leaving her trapped in a world she won’t be able to leave.

Is available in Amazon Prime Video

Suspiria (2018)

Suspiria is a German-American supernatural horror film directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by David Kajganich. It features an all-star cast Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) and Tilda Swinton (The Human Voice).

A young American woman travels to Berlin to join an internationally renowned dance company, but the academy hides a dark and horrible secret.

Available in Amazon Prime Video.

The House That Jack Built (2018)

It is a 2018 psychological horror film written and directed by Lars von Trier with the lead performance by Matt Dillon.

It is about a serial killer, Jack (Matt Dillon), in the period of little more than a decade from 1970 to 1980, in the state of Whashington. He is an assassin who kills women and is obsessed with perfection.

Available in MUBI.

Titan (2021)

Titane is a French film directed by Julia Docournau, and with the main performance of Agathe Rousselle. It is a sci-fi thriller drama. The coat was the winner of the Palme d’Or.

A young man with bruises on his face is found at the airport. He says his name is Adrien Legrand, a boy who had been missing for 10 years. For his father, Vincent marks the end of a nightmare. While the young man meets his father, a series of terrible murders occur in the region.

Available in MUBI.