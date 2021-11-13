Divorce, maintenance rules change in case of cohabitation

Divorce, how much do you cost me? With the sentence no. 32198, published on 5 November 2021, the United Sections of the Court expressed their opinion on the fate and definition of thedivorce allowance in favor of the economically weaker spouse. Starting from the case in question, therefore, new rules have been dictated on the matter of maintenance, establishing how the amounts could change in case of cohabitation of the ex-spouse with a new partner.

Divorce, in the event of a new cohabitation are you still entitled to maintenance?

Coming to terms after a breakup isn’t always easy. Who gets what? How are the assets in common divided? How much is due in case of maintenance? And what are the conditions that could cause the commitments made to fail? These are questions that lawyers often find themselves answering when it comes to divorce.

In fact, the maintenance after a divorce it serves to protect the economically weaker spouse from any imbalances that may arise after the separation. A typical example that is often cited in these cases is that of the person who does not work – perhaps because he has taken care of the family all the time – and who therefore could find himself in difficulty once the marriage has ended. In this way, since he has contributed differently to the well-being of the family during the years of cohabitation, he has the right to be maintained and helped once the union has ended.

Agreeing on maintenance, then, is perhaps the most delicate part. But what happens, concretely, if the spouse who receives it rebuilds a life with another person? Are you still entitled to financial support from your ex-husband or wife?

Well, according to what emerged from the last sentence of the United Sections of the Court of Cassation, at present, the establishment of the new coexistence it does not involve the automatic and complete loss of the right to the check.

(To know the legal and tax differences between marriage and cohabitation, click here).

How does the maintenance allowance change if you live with another person

The amount of the maintenance, as well as the conditions for recognition, depend on the disadvantage situations that arise after the end of a relationship. If these change, therefore, it is likely that the post-divorce agreements will also be reviewed. Therefore, it can happen that the person who receives the maintenance check rebuilds a life with another person and that – as in the case brought to the attention of the Supreme Court – decides to go and live together.

In concrete terms, its economic situation could change but, as explained above, this does not imply the loss of maintenance. However, the choice to undertake a new life path together with another person is not irrelevant: the United Sections have in fact stated that the ex-spouse, by virtue of his new project and the principle of self-responsibility, cannot continue to demand the payment of the care component check. In other words, this is the amount destined to satisfy personal assistance needs of primary necessity (food, home, essential services, etc.) which would be difficult to pay by receiving an annuity.

However, the spouse does not lose the right to liquidation of the compensatory component of the allowance, a quota that will be quantified also taking into account the duration of the marriage and the contribution that the ex (recipient of maintenance) has made in the realization of the family patrimony, or the personal patrimony of the spouse from whom he has separated. Compensation can also take into account any agreed renunciations of job opportunities and professional growth in the course of marriage.

Divorce, how the maintenance allowance is calculated

But how is the maintenance allowance calculated? With the sentence pronouncing the dissolution or cessation of the civil effects of the marriage, the court, taking into account the conditions of the spouses, the reasons for the decision, the personal and economic contribution given by each to the family management and to the formation of the assets of each or of the common one, of the income of both. This is what Article 5, paragraph 6, of Law no. 898/1970 (the Divorce Law).

For the calculation of the maintenance allowance, therefore, the judge proceeds by evaluating the aforementioned elements, also in relation to the duration of the marriage, and establishes the obligation for a spouse to periodically administer a check to the other when the latter does not have adequate means or in any case cannot obtain them. for objective reasons.

For this reason, spouses are required to present at the appearance hearing before the president of the court the personal tax return (here the complete guide to the calculation of 730) and any documentation relating to their income and their personal and common assets. In the event of disputes, the court orders investigations on income, assets and the actual standard of living, also making use, if necessary, of the tax police.

Upon agreement of the parties, payment can be made in a single solution if this is deemed fair by the court. In this case, no subsequent request for economic content can be made.

In case of cohabitation, as we have seen, the obligation to pay the check remains, while it ceases if the spouse, to whom it must be paid, passes to new wedding.

Finally, it should be remembered that, for the part relating to measures of an economic nature, the first instance sentence is provisionally enforceable, while it is decided in the council chamber. In fact, as established by the law: “The joint request of the spouses for dissolution or termination of the civil effects of the marriage, which also fully indicates the conditions inherent in the offspring and economic relationships, is submitted with recourse to the court in council chamber. The court, having heard the spouses, verifying the existence of the legal conditions and assessing the compliance of the conditions to the interests of the children, decides with a sentence “(Article 4, paragraph 16 of Law 898/1970).

Unpaid divorce allowance: what you risk in case of non-maintenance

The spouse is required to pay the maintenance, in the event of an unpaid divorce allowance, the penalties provided for by art. 571 of the Criminal Code, which apply “to the spouse who evades the obligation to pay any type of allowance due in the event of dissolution, cessation of civil effects or nullity of marriage”, but also to those who “violate the obligations of an economic nature in the matter of separation of spouses and shared custody of children “.

With regard to the violation of this obligation, the Court of Cassation has also recently expressed itself (with sentence no. 34618/2021) confirming that those who are required to maintain a fine or imprisonment if he fails to fulfill this duty, as they are provided for as alternative – but not cumulative – penalties by the law.