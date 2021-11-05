DIY anti-Covid injection, Palù launches the super weapon against the virus – Il Tempo





Dario Martini 05 November 2021

The arsenal against Covid is enriched with a new weapon. An intramuscular injection of a monoclonal antibody to be done comfortably at home. This was announced by the president of Aifa, Giorgio Palù: “The pandemic has taught us that we need medicines and has highlighted the need to consider the resilience of health systems as an equally important dimension of their performance, accessibility, quality of care and effectiveness”. Palù explained, during the opening of the congress works of the eighth edition of FarmacistaPiù, that “the use of monoclonal antibodies is not so frequent for logistical reasons, because, like all antivirals, among other things they should be administered within 48 hours. -72 hours from the onset of symptoms, while they are usually prescribed after other treatments that are perhaps less effective and are used only in hospital and intravenously. However, the release of intramuscular injectable monoclonals is imminent, in order to facilitate home care. . The proximity between the territory and the hospital is in fact the real key to making the best use of the monoclonal resource “.





Therefore, using this injectable drug alone is a cure that must be administered promptly at the onset of Covid symptoms. A medicine that is added to the coronavirus preventive pills that pharmaceutical companies are developing right now. Pfizer is doing it, but so is the Merck company. The latter has already reached the green light in the UK.



