Do they move in together? Zendaya and Tom Holland are seen visiting luxurious condo in Brooklyn

Zendaya and Tom Holland could become the new owners of a luxurious condo in Brooklyn.

The couple made up of the Californian actress Zendaya and british actor Tom Holland was seen walking a luxury condo in the Clinton Hill area of ​​Brooklynwithout knowing until now if in that place they will finally begin to ‘weave’ their love story under the same roof or if they will continue to live separately, as they have done since they began their courtship.

The residence in question, dating from the 1860s, was put on the market by $5,350,000 dollars and is distributed over five floors.

This is the exterior of the historic condominium that could become the new home of Zendaya and Tom Holland (The Grosby Group)

According to the technical sheet, released by various media specialized in the sale of real estate, the possible future residence of the couple has an extension of 4,400 square feetwith five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

In the basement is the laundry room and more than ample space to install a gym, a movie theater or a games room.

On the ground floor there is the kitchen, the living room, one of the bedrooms, the backyard and the front garden.

The co-dominium has a terrace area and a garden with some outdoor furniture (The Grosby Group)

The second floor houses the dining room, the main room and a balcony, while the third floor is dedicated to the master bedroom and a secondary bedroom.

The condominium lamps are very striking and very original design (The Grosby Group)

On the fourth floor there are two secondary bedrooms and an office, so the future residents of this historic home will not suffer for rooms and space.

Despite the age of the property, the kitchen, which is open and somewhat large, was upgraded in 2019. It is outfitted with custom European cabinetry, high-end appliances, and marble countertops.

The main bedroom has space for a large bed and for a living room. It also has a fireplace, a dressing room and a bathroom with a double vanity, a toilet, a shower and a bathtub.

This could become the new bedroom of Tom Holland and Zendaya (The Grosby Group)

In the past a house in England was already attributed to them

This is not the first time that it is said that Zendaya and Tom Holland would be thinking of taking their courtship to the next level, since the same thing already happened at the beginning of the year when it was reported that they had acquired a mansion south of London, in Englandrumor that was denied by the protagonist of ‘Spider-Man’ in an interview with the show ‘Live Kelly And Ryan’.

“A lot of people called me because apparently I bought a new house in South London, which is completely untrue. I didn’t buy a new house. I’m like, ‘Wow, what a surprise. I wonder when I’ll get the keys,'” Holland joked at the time.

