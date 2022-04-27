Do you already know who you are going to see in the Pulse GNP? – Informative Codex

Here we share schedules, artists and more

Gorillaz will perform for the first time in Querétaro on May 7 at the GNP festival and here we tell you when? will be presented and also which ones? They will be the schedules of all the artists to prevent themselves and go see your favorite artists:

in the escenario “Living is Incredible” Marco Mares will perform at 2:30 pm, followed by Monsieur Periné at 3:40 pm, Ximena Sariñana at 5:05 pm, Cold War Kids at 6:40 pm, Enjambre at 8:20 pm and the expected Gorillaz presentation will be at 10:20 pm, closing with the presentation of Natanael Cano at 1:00 am

Meanwhile, in the Bacardi stage Pet Friendly will be presented at 2:00 pm, La Garfield at 3:05 pm, Carlos Sadness at 4:20 pm, Kinky at 5:50 pm, Carla Morrison at 7:30, Band of Horses at 9:20 and will close with Hot Chip at 11:50 at night.

On the other hand, in the stage “Pulse” will perform at 2:30 pm Afro Brothers, followed by Kill Aniston at 3:40 pm, Bratty at 5:05 pm, Daniela Spalla at 6:35 pm, The Dears at 8:20 pm, Cuca at at 10:20 pm and will close with the presentation of Battle of Champions at 1:00 am

Queretaro talent will be present at the “Center” stage with the band Pizarnikas at 2:00 pm, Rubytates at 3:05 pm, Airbag at 4:20 pm, Vetusta Mora at 5:50 pm, No te Va a Gustar at 7:30 pm, Tino el Pingüino at 9:20 pm and will close with Akil Ammar at 11:50 pm.

Also, Pulse GNP will feature comedians like Karla Camacho at 2:30 pm, Michelle Rodríguez at 3:40 pm, Leyendas Legendarias at 5:05 pm and will close with Carlos Ballarta at 6:35 pm in the stage “CasaComedy”.