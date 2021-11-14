Do you recognize the singer? American rap star

The girl protagonist of this photo from the past is an American singer well known in the world of rap: can you recognize her?

The sweet little girl you see protagonist in this shot dating back to the nineties is now one of the most successful and well-known American singers. His style is rap and in recent years it has enjoyed extraordinary success also thanks to artistic collaboration with a giant of the American music scene: can you figure out who it is? Here are some clues for you that will help you solve the mystery.

The singer in question was born in New York in October 1992. He achieved great success in 2017 with the song Bodak Yellow and since then it has continued to climb not only the American but also the international rankings. His first album, released in 2018, in fact, it won a prestigious Grammy Awards for Best Rap Album and in the following years he collaborated with great musicians such as Bruno Mars, Maroon 5 and Selena Gomez. As for his private life, we know that in 2017 he is married in secret with another rapper and that the two they had a baby girl the following year: do you understand who we are talking about?

The rap singer starring in the photo is Cardi B.

His true name is Belcalis Marlenis Almànzar, but we all know her simply by her stage name Cardi B: Did you recognize her? In the past of the famous singer there are very particular experiences: until the age of 19 she worked for a supermarket while later like stripper. On the web he began to make himself known, on social networks like Instagram and others, not only for his music but also for his open, sunny and witty personality.

Besides being a very good rap artist, Cardi B also tried her hand at acting appearing in several blockbuster films. We saw it in fact in The Wall Street girls along with a gorgeous Jennifer Lopez and also joined the cast of Fast & Furious 9 and 10, the chapter of the saga that will be released in 2023.