Do you remember the game of “little snake”? Now it will allow you to earn bitcoins

The popular mobile game Snakebetter known as “the little snake”, you can download it from this Wednesday, March 23 and earn bitcoins (BTC) while having fun.
This game first came out in 1997 on mobile devices Nokia 6110; however, now it can be downloaded on phones with iOS and Android operating systems, reported a press release.
“Take your Nokia 6110! Let’s go retro to bring bitcoin to the world’s first mobile game: SNAKE!”, Reviewed the account Twitter @thndrgames.
The company Thndr Games It has not yet specified how the game will play, but you can get an idea if you remember how it worked 25 years ago.
In the nokia devicesthe snake got longer and moved faster as it ate, increasing the points you earned in the game.
🐍Announcing: SATSSS🐍
Grab your Nokia 6110! We’re going retro and bringing #bitcoin to the world’s first mobile game — SNAKE!
🫠Welcome to Web1.0, revisited🫠
Release: Next Wednesday – March 23
Slither into our Discord for sneak peaks and updates:https://t.co/nliqXZj7wi pic.twitter.com/XG4OKIfS4K
— 🐍 THNDR (@THNDRGAMES) March 16, 2022
Possible game dynamics
It is likely that the snake will now eat some coins in the form of bitcoins, which will earn him satoshis (sats) to the players.
This game returned after two decades to enter the world of play-to-earn (play to earn money).
In Snake, players will earn cryptocurrencies that can be stored in a wallet (digital wallet) or exchanged for your local currency through a exchange.
The difficulty of “the little snake” in 1997 was that the snake died when it collided with itself or when it touched the walls that surrounded the place where it was.
The snake was installed in over 350 million devices Nokia 25 years ago. The game was developed by Taneli Armantoa software engineer from this company.
This article is merely informative and does not constitute a purchase or investment recommendation. We encourage readers to do their due diligence before investing in NFT games or cryptocurrencies as most are highly volatile.
