Do you remember the game of “little snake”? Now it will allow you to earn bitcoins

The popular mobile game Snakebetter known as “the little snake”, you can download it from this Wednesday, March 23 and earn bitcoins (BTC) while having fun.

This game first came out in 1997 on mobile devices Nokia 6110; however, now it can be downloaded on phones with iOS and Android operating systems, reported a press release.

“Take your Nokia 6110! Let’s go retro to bring bitcoin to the world’s first mobile game: SNAKE!”, Reviewed the account Twitter @thndrgames.

The company Thndr Games It has not yet specified how the game will play, but you can get an idea if you remember how it worked 25 years ago.

In the nokia devicesthe snake got longer and moved faster as it ate, increasing the points you earned in the game.

🐍Announcing: SATSSS🐍 Grab your Nokia 6110! We’re going retro and bringing #bitcoin to the world’s first mobile game — SNAKE! 🫠Welcome to Web1.0, revisited🫠 Release: Next Wednesday – March 23 Slither into our Discord for sneak peaks and updates:https://t.co/nliqXZj7wi pic.twitter.com/XG4OKIfS4K — 🐍 THNDR (@THNDRGAMES) March 16, 2022

Possible game dynamics

It is likely that the snake will now eat some coins in the form of bitcoins, which will earn him satoshis (sats) to the players.

This game returned after two decades to enter the world of play-to-earn (play to earn money).

In Snake, players will earn cryptocurrencies that can be stored in a wallet (digital wallet) or exchanged for your local currency through a exchange.

The difficulty of “the little snake” in 1997 was that the snake died when it collided with itself or when it touched the walls that surrounded the place where it was.

The snake was installed in over 350 million devices Nokia 25 years ago. The game was developed by Taneli Armantoa software engineer from this company.

The snake was installed on more than 350 million Nokia devices 25 years ago. /Image: @thndrgames.

This article is merely informative and does not constitute a purchase or investment recommendation. We encourage readers to do their due diligence before investing in NFT games or cryptocurrencies as most are highly volatile.

Visit our news about NFT. Here.

Read the news about crypto games. Here.

Now you can buy bitcoins with local currencies from Latin America and without commissions on Binance

You can buy and sell bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies on Binance P2P with the local currency of Venezuela, El Salvador, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Uruguay, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Brazil, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

In Venezuela it is available purchase of cryptocurrencies with bolivars through Mercantil, Provincial banks, with bank transfer, mobile payment and PayPal.

To start buying, selling and trading cryptocurrencies on Binance you must have an active and verified account. It is easy.

On Morocotacoin.news now you can see these simple tutorials to get you started in buying and selling cryptocurrencies: