Do you want to play Fortnite? The best compatible tablets

For this reason, the ideal way to enjoy the popular Battle Royale, or any other title, is to go for a tablet powerful enough to run this successful game. More than anything because, although the r Fortnite requirements They are not excessive, in some cases it can be a little short, and also for our hands or fingers. Obviously, if you bet on the best tablets on the market, we can guarantee that the game will roll faster than ever.

If we think of Fortnite, those players (or pro-players) who play at a frantic pace, building (although they have now disabled the construction mode) and hitting shots left and right quickly come to mind. The easiest thing would be to do it on the computer 1 or with a console controller, but… The truth is that many people also play on mobiles and tablets with amazing skill, so yes, it is possible to play Fortnite on your tablet.

In this way, the video game giant obtained a legion of players who, day after day, enter the epic game servers to beat up your opponents in this crazy and fun game. And of course, seeing the clear success of Fortnite, the company decided to launch a version that was compatible with Android and iOS.

Version In general any s operating system running 64-bit Android 8.0 or higher (or Apple). This ensures that any current tablet is compatible. And considering that we are going for Android 11 for tablets, it is practically impossible to buy a (new) one and have it fail us.

In general any s running 64-bit Android 8.0 or higher (or Apple). This ensures that any current tablet is compatible. And considering that we are going for Android 11 for tablets, it is practically impossible to buy a (new) one and have it fail us. RAM and processor . To this, we must add 4 GB of RAM, in addition to a GPU that is Adreno 530 or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher. Come on, not all models will allow you to run the game without problems. In this way.

. To this, we must add 4 GB of RAM, in addition to a GPU that is Adreno 530 or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher. Come on, not all models will allow you to run the game without problems. In this way. Screen size. It is essential that our tablet is large enough to see the graphics well and be able to spread our fingers, but that it is not mammoth either and that it ends up being uncomfortable. The ideal size is between 10 and 11 inches.

It is essential that our tablet is large enough to see the graphics well and be able to spread our fingers, but that it is not mammoth either and that it ends up being uncomfortable. The ideal size is between 10 and 11 inches. Resolution . In general, any tablet comes with the default 1080p, which is the minimum we should aspire to. And if it reaches 2K, we will gain in definition and colors.

. In general, any tablet comes with the default 1080p, which is the minimum we should aspire to. And if it reaches 2K, we will gain in definition and colors. Speakers . If we are not going to use headphones, the best thing is that we buy a tablet with at least one double stereo speaker. This means that the audio will be distributed over two outputs, allowing us to enjoy a more immersive experience. If you also have a atmos sound It will be ideal, although it is something that we can add to older people using other devices

. If we are not going to use headphones, the best thing is that we buy a tablet with at least one double stereo speaker. This means that the audio will be distributed over two outputs, allowing us to enjoy a more immersive experience. If you also have a It will be ideal, although it is something that we can add to older people using other devices Budget. Now, the budget we have is also a great handicap, since it will limit our options a bit. The higher our budget, the more options we will have to go for the more powerful models of this complete compilation that we show you below.

Tablets under 500 euros

Realme Pad

Not content with the assault on mobile phones and its good value for money, this realme Pad is breaking all the molds. In fact, it is one of the amazon picks. What we have? A tablet with a 10.4-inch 2K screen, dual Dolby speakers, MTK Helio G80 processor and a very capable 7100 mAh battery to spend many hours playing. It also has 18W fast charging and a metal body. The version that we propose is 4GB + 64GB.

Huawei MediaPad T5

Huawei solutions could not be missing in this compilation, because it is another of the tablet giants. And we will start by recommending the Huawei MediaPad T5. We are talking about a model with a 10.1-inch screen and Full HD resolution, and that stands out for its metallic finishes and a weight of 460 grams, which will allow you to take it wherever you want.

To this, we must add 3 GB of RAM and a Kirin 659 processor with Mali-T830 MP2 GPU, more than enough to move Fortnite without major problems.

Lenovo Tab P11

Something economical, functional and that allows us to be number one? The Lenovo Tab P11an 11-inch tablet, with 2K resolution (note this), and a enough processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, with 4GB of RAM and another 128 of storage, expandable up to the tera, which is appreciated. With such a vivid screen we can enjoy the movement at its best, and a good resolution of 2000 × 1200 pixels of the IPS panel.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Within the Galaxy Tab S family, another interesting model with great power to play fornite or perform any other task; it is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. A model with a 10.4-inch screen, 4 GB of RAM and Android 10. This tablet is powered by the Exynos 9611 processor designed with 10nm process technology and accompanied by an ARM Mali-G72 GPU.

Huawei MediaPad M6

The MediaPad M6 is one of the best sellers in the entire Amazon catalog, a real value for money gem. And what interests us, that it works to the fullest with Fortnite. A brown beast that has the best hardware from the manufacturer to be able to run any game or application without major problems. For starters, mount a 10-inch screen with 2K resolution (2560 x 1600), plus a Kirin 980 processor and 4 GB of RAM for EMUI 10 fly like never before.

Tablets over 500 euros

apple ipad mini

Without a doubt, the best model to take into account if you are looking for a functional tablet that also allows you to enjoy the popular Battle Royale from Epic Games. yes the apple ipad mini It has more than enough features to be able to run any of the applications available within the platform’s app ecosystem, in addition to playing Fortnite without any problem. And no, don’t get carried away by the mini, because it doesn’t mean that it falls short in specifications, with an 8.3-inch screen, the latest A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine and enviable performance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

We begin this compilation with the crown jewel of the Korean manufacturer. Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 It is a wonder that will more than meet the expectations of any user. Every year the model is updated with better specifications, such as screen, processor… And of course, Fortnite will perform better.

Your weapons? a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ along with 6 GB of RAM to make the most of all kinds of games or applications. Add the functionality offered by its stylus, as well as an 11-inch QHD screen that will allow you to view all kinds of content in excellent quality.

Chuwi CoreBook

Looking for something different? What breaks the molds? Chuwi is for you. Don’t get carried away by its name, because although you haven’t heard it as much as the other models we’re showing you, this is a 14-inch ultrabook-tablet that, for little more, will do double duty: play and work at the same time. time. Being practically a touch computer, it has Windows 10, an Intel Core i5-8259U processor, 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. Come on, you will be a beast of Fortnite.

apple ipad air

We return to the giant based in Cupertino, since another of the best options available within the family of tablets from Apple, it’s your iPad Air. A product with a 10.9-inch screen, and that stands out for being really light without neglecting some technical characteristics, which will allow you to run any game or application without any problem. This particular model is the 5th generation, with a prominent screen, much more than the mini, 10.9 inches and True Tone technology, and of course, a better Apple M1 chip.

Our recommendation

At this point, we have proposed several models, of all kinds of prices and characteristics. But if you ask us which one we would stay with, we would bet on a good, nice and cheap model, specifically the last one, just the one above this paragraph: the Realme Pad. For an amazing price we get one of the most capable tablets on the entire market, with 2K resolution and a very interesting technical part.