Do you want to type faster? 3 tricks that will help you save time – FayerWayer

Instant messaging applications such as WhatsApp have facilitated user communication by delving into aspects such as immediacy.

However, it is not enough, it is never enough, and if technology has shown anything, it is that there are no barriers that limit any “problem” in these message exchange processes.

If you are one of the users who simply want to write their messages faster, then keep reading because you will find 3 tips that will help you structure words at the speed you want.

3 tricks to write faster on WhatsApp

1. Talk to your cell phone

Dictating the text is a way to advance a little more time when composing a message.

This possibility is available on both Android and iOS, just by having a clear pronunciation of the words you want to add to your chat.

swipe letters

If you have activated the possibility to slide your finger on the keyboard to create words, then your time in a chat can be significantly reduced.

On iPhone activating this function is very easy, you just have to go to Settings > General > Keyboards. Once there, scroll to Slide to type > turn it on, and you’re good to go.

Add text shortcuts

You can’t learn to type faster on your phone without using shortcuts. These allow you to create shorthands for certain words that easily expand to the full string. When you type an abbreviation, like “OMG,” the keyboard will recognize it and you’ll see “Dios Mio” or the actual English abbreviation for “Oh My God” expanded in Gboard’s text suggestion bar.

To create your own shortcut dictionary in Gboard, tap the arrow at the top left of gboard pTo display additional options and press the gear icon to open settings. Then go to Dictionary > Personal dictionary and select your language. From here, tap on the icon Plus in the upper right corner.

Type the word you want to shorten at the top, then enter your preferred abbreviation in the box Direct access. You will now see this shortcut in your dictionary, allowing you to type long words and phrases quickly. Repeat this as many times as you like for additional phrases.