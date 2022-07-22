Do you want to work in the United States? With these 18 occupations for the H-2B visa you do not need academic degrees | Society | Magazine

Through the H-2B visa program, companies established in the United States can recruit foreigners to employ them in temporary non-agricultural jobs.

These focus on attracting foreign workers with trades that provide services or labor that do not require academic or professional degrees to work.

With this visa they can be employed in gardening, construction, cleaning or hotel jobs. Also as a forest worker, waiter, factory worker, animal caretaker and more.

In March 2022, the US administration submitted to Congress the fiscal year 2021 report for this H-2B visa program. There it explains what they consist of, who are the main employers and some of the occupations that are suitable for applying for the visa, as published by Vive USA.

H-2B visa occupations that do not require academic degrees

The H-2B visa is granted to people with non-agricultural occupations. These are some of the occupations and the salary that the Department of Labor lists in its report.

These are the 18 occupations for H-2B visa and their salary

1. Landscape gardener: $10.46 an hour.

2. Camp cook: $11.78 an hour.

3. Planning secretary: $21.50 dollars per hour.

4. Construction Supervisor: $21.03 dollars per hour.

5. Carpenter: $15.48 an hour.

6. Cement mason: $14.92 an hour.

7. Heavy equipment operator in factories: $16.58 dollars per hour.

8. Electric: $18.52 an hour.

9. Painter: $12.86 an hour.

10. Plumber: $16.52 an hour.

11. Metal worker: $15.62 an hour.

12. Structural steel worker: $14.90 an hour.

13. Automotive mechanic: $24.21 dollars an hour.

14. Air conditioning repair technician: $18.43 dollars per hour.

15. Maintenance mechanic: $12.64 dollars per hour.

16. Baker: $10.27 an hour.

17. Welder: $18.49 an hour.

18. Quality inspector: $21.50 dollars per hour.

Process to obtain the H-2B visa

The maximum period of stay in the United States with the H-2B visa is three years. These are the steps to follow to obtain it:

The employer files an Application for Temporary Work Certification with the US Department of Labor.

Once the certification is received, Form I-129 is filed with USCIS.

If approved, workers file an H2-B visa petition with the US consulate in Mexico. The DS-160 visa application form is filled out and the fee equivalent to $190 dollars is paid.

“Your agent can help you complete the form, but it is ultimately the responsibility of the applicant to ensure that all information contained in the application is complete and correct,” says the US Embassy in Mexico.

The payment is non-refundable, even if the work visa is not granted.

Requirements to apply for H-2B visas

The applicant must have a valid and unexpired passport, a valid petition number and proof of payment.

It is necessary to appear at the Applicant Service Center to give biometric data (fingerprints, photograph).

You go through an interview with a consular officer, who approves or denies the visa.

Applications may be rejected if the company does not adequately justify the need for foreign workers. It is required to show that there are “not enough able, qualified, or available Americans for the job.”

Where to see job offers for H-2B visa?

The US government does not directly advertise H-2B visa job openings, but it does have a list of employers certified to apply for foreign nationals.

You can also find employers at job fairs or through word of mouth. Just verify that it is valid by calling 01-800-108-4724 or by email at monterreyH2visas@state.gov.

