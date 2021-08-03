doctor and naturalist, the father of immunization

biography

Edward Jenner, a well-known British doctor and naturalist, is known for introducing the smallpox vaccine and for this reason he is considered the father of immunization.

Figure 1 – Portrait of Edward Jenner

Edward Jenner was born in Berkeley, a town in Gloucestershire (England), on May 17, 1748, thanks to his parents he led a classical education, in fact Latin became part of his everyday language. From 1756 to 1761 he studied grammar at the Grammar School di Cirencester.

Young Jenner, at the age of 13, had to choose a job and chose to become a doctor. After being rejected at Oxford, due to his previous health condition, as he fell ill with smallpox as a child, he was entrusted to Mr. Ludlow. With the surgeon Ludlow he stayed for seven years and learned everything he needed for the profession of country doctor.

At the age of 21 he moved to London to increase his experience in hospital practice. In London he was an assistant to John Hunter, a former army surgeon, at the St. George’s Hospital. In May 1772 he finished his apprenticeship with Hunter and devoted himself to the practice of physics, chemistry, materia medica and obstetrics. Hunter with his method stimulated the young Jenner so much that even at the end of the apprenticeship the two continued to exchange letters.

Figure 2 – Letter written by John Hunter addressed to Edward Jenner

Jenner in 1773, however, decided to return to Berkeley and devote himself to his profession, only after a few months the business went great. Back at Berkeley Jenner also devoted himself to several studies such as those concerning emetic tartar or cuckoo.

Years later, in 1788 he married Catherine Kingscote who later fell ill with tuberculosis and died in 1815.

It was in the early 1800s that Jenner began his studies to combat smallpox and came to the discovery of a vaccine.

The last years of his life were marked by numerous bereavements and on January 26, 1823 Jenner died due to the consequences of a sudden apoplectic blow.

Focus: the discovery of the smallpox vaccine

In Europe between the late 1700s and early 1800s one of the most common diseases was the smallpox: contagious infection that manifested itself with pustules and skin lesions.

Figure 3 – Skin manifestation of smallpox in humans

Cases of smallpox were growing faster and faster, one in six sick people died and in London in a single year about 3000 people died. Those who managed to survive became immune to the disease.

To combat smallpox, the Variolization, that is, inoculating in the subject to be immunized material taken from injuries of less serious patients, in fact in London in 1746 a hospital was opened in which the sick of smallpox were subjected to this practice. Subsequently, the dangerousness and inefficiency of the method began to be recognized.

Edward Jenner in carrying out his profession, went to the farms, so he learned of the existence of a form of smallpox less intense than human smallpox, which healed quickly and made man immune from a second infection. It was the vaccine smallpox that hit cows and oxen and that could also be contracted by man.

Figure 4 – Difference between the pustules of human smallpox and vaccine smallpox on the twelfth and thirteenth day after the onset of the disease

Jenner began studies on smallpox and realized that humans could be immunized using secretions from animals or humans with vaccine smallpox. Jenner in developing a cure against smallpox took 20 years and in 1796 there was the first vaccination: inoculated to an eight-year-old child, James Phipps, pus contained in the pustules of the hand of a woman suffering from vaccine smallpox. The young Phipps fell ill with vaccine smallpox and recovered within a few weeks. Jenner then gave him human smallpox and the baby showed no symptoms. had been immunized.

The practice that from that moment on was useding to combat smallpox was no longer variolization, but theJennerian inoculation, later the term was coined vaccination. It is thanks to this discovery that Jenner is considered the father of immunology.

The year after the first vaccination, Jenner wrote an account of her trial on little Phipps, but she was not accepted by the Royal Society as her intuition was considered too revolutionary. So in 1798 Edward Jenner published at his own expense “An inquiry into causes and effects of the variolae vaccinae“, report of his experiences regarding vaccination in which the term was used for the first time virus.

Figura 5 – An inquiry into causes and effects of the variolae vaccinae, second edition

Thanks to Jenner’s discovery, cases of smallpox began to reduce, Napoleon himself made vaccination compulsory for his army and in 1800 the Royal Vaccine Institution. It was not until 1980 that theWorld Health Organization it will declare smallpox eradicated globally.

Scientific contribution

Edward Jenner in addition to his profession as a doctor and surgeon devoted himself to several studies, testifying to his interest not only in medicine, but also in nature.

One of the most important studies he conducted was that on the behavior of the cuckoo. He first described the song of the bird and then the mating techniques. Jenner noticed that the cuckoo lays eggs in the nest of other birds (such as the flounder) that do not distinguish them from their own. The cuckoo chick pushes out the other eggs and chicks from the nest in which it is located so as to be the only one to receive food from the adoptive parents. Thanks to this study, in 1789, Jenner was appointed Fellow of the Royal Society.

Between 1776 and 1778, however, he devoted himself to the study of porcupines paying particular attention to their hibernation during the winter months and also began a study of dolphins. In addition, thanks to his correspondence with Hunter, he understood that the latter presented the typical symptoms of angina pectoris and conducted studies about it. He sensed that the problem was due, presumably, to the formation of a layer of cartilage at the level of the coronary arteries and this obstructed the blood flow.

Jenner also carried out studies of the balloon by building his own hydrogen-powered balloon and, between 1783 and 1784, wrote a pamphlet on the emetic tartar, “Cursory observations on emetic tartar wherein is pointed out an improved method of preparing essence of antimony by a solution of emetic tartar in wine“, hoping for a greater use of medicines in the medical field.

Awards

Dr. Jenner obtained numerous awards as a surgeon, in fact he was called to perform complex operations and even a few years before his death, in 1816, he performed a brilliant tracheotomy, thus testifying to his skill.

It is thanks to the discovery of the smallpox vaccine that Jenner, despite numerous opponents, gained great fame, in fact he received invitations from important personalities such as King George III, Queen Charlotte and the Prince of Wales. In February 1800 he received the Navy Medal for Medical Services, the first in a long series.

Figure 6 – Medal dedicated to Edward Jenner

The value of the vaccination was so understood in England that the English Parliament donated £30,000 to Jenner to further encourage his research.

Today we are still here celebrating Dr Jenner, without whom humanity would not have defeated such a serious problem as smallpox.

