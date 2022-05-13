Doctor Jekyll and Mister Neymar

ANALYSIS – As brilliant as his two little comrades from the “MNM” in Clermont (1-6), Neymar responded to criticism on the ground.

Movement, involvement, simplicity. The Holy Trinity of a good Neymar on Saturday evening, during the Parisian card in Clermont (1-6), during the 31st day of Ligue 1. And it is rare enough to be underlined… Average since the start of the season , it’s a generous analysis, and has been chugging along since returning from injury, just in time to come into play against Real, in the first leg (1-0), the Brazilian has focused criticism from observers and Ultras of the Parisian club recently.

In the media, we put here and there – including in our columns – his Parisian future in doubt, we question his motivation, his lifestyle and simply his ability to evolve at the highest level at this stage of his career. “The state of disgrace“, headlined for example the daily The Team Saturday, devoting three pages to it and evoking in particular the “spiteof Doha, just that. In the stands, “Ney” was heavily whistled and insulted against Bordeaux (3-0), the first match at the Parc des Princes after elimination in Madrid…