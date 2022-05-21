Doctor Strange 2: Screenwriter confirms that Clea and Stephen will have a romantic relationship

During the scene that appeared in the credits of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88%, fans came face to face with a relevant figure from the comics and viewers met an unnamed woman in purple armor. However, it is very possible that although a part of the audience has no idea who Clea is, they did recognize Charlize Theron in the role and if they came to assume that she was an important character, they were right.

This master of the mystical arts from the Dark Dimension, at least in the comics, had an appearance at the end that indicates she could play a major role in the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Besides all of her great abilities, and the fact that she also becomes Sorceress Supreme, she is a major love interest in Stephen’s life. The introduction of her in the franchise led many of the fans to think that it could eventually happen in a live-action adaptation and they have not been wrong, at least considering recent statements by her screenwriter.

Michael Waldron, writer of the recent Doctor Strange movie adventure, spoke about it during an interview with Vanity Fair where he mentions the progress Stephen has made over the movies and the fact that he seems ready to finally find someone else after reaching closure with Christine Palmer, played in the MCU by Rachel McAdams (via Comic Book).

I was excited to introduce her as Clea. Clea has been Strange’s counterpart in the comics for a long time. She is an amazing sorceress. She is also his great love; she is his wife at one point. We had to wrap up his story with Christine Palmer, Rachel McAdams’ character, first, and in the end, Strange walks away with this wisdom. He has been able to face his fears and not be afraid to love someone or let someone love him. I think it’s the perfect place, mentally, for him to be and finally meet Clea, who will be a very important figure in his life in the future.

Charlize Theron She is no stranger to films that involve action and although she has not spoken much about her appearance, she was excited when she shared some photos on Twitter and Instagram that drove fans crazy, who are waiting to know what Marvel Studios will have prepared for the film. actress and this unexpected but welcome character.

The story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness confirms that the Christine Palmer of the 616 universe is happy with someone else and had just gotten married, while Stephen met his version of the 838 universe, where he had died, and is the one who helps him return to his universe, but not before saying goodbye to her saying that she loves her in all universes, and clearly (and finally) willing to let her go and move on with her life.

In the first statements of michael waldron Not much had been said about the relationship that could be explored between the characters, but he always made it clear that he was very excited to have her because of what it could mean for the future of the character in the cinema:

Clea is one of Dr. Strange’s most famous counterparts in the comics. [Ella]She is, in many ways, the same as a sorceress and love interest of “they will, they won’t” throughout the ages and is Dormammu’s niece.

