Doctor Strange 2: Wanda and Carol are going to fight – But who will win?

When the first official trailer for the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, premiered at Super Bowl LVI, there was certainly a lot to talk about. One brief moment that has garnered a lot of attention is a flash of battle at 1:35. There has been a lot of speculation as to who could be walking through walls and fighting Wanda. Many think it could be Nova making her debut in the MCU, but that seems unlikely given there are already so many new faces being introduced in this movie.

What may be more likely is that the flashes of red, gold, and blue belong to none other than Captain Marvel. And this makes a lot of sense, since the last person who had a major connection to Wanda was Monica Rambeau, who, as fans may recall, is closely tied to Carol Danvers. But if that’s Captain Marvel fighting Scarlet Witch in the Multiverse of MadnessWho would win?

Carol and Wanda have become two of the strongest individuals in not only the MCU but the multiverse. They both have powers derived from the Infinity Stones, which can give us a glimpse of how their powers seem to have no limit and continually evolve as the series expands. Carol acquired the abilities from her when a Tesseract-powered lightspeed engine exploded in close proximity to her. This explosion released a blast of energy from the Space Stone stored inside the cosmic object. To save her life, she also received a blood transfusion from her Kree mentor, Yon-Rogg, changing her genetic makeup into a human-Kree hybrid. Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson has hinted that Carol’s powers will only get stronger as her character continues in the MCU.

During a shocking episode of WandaVision, fans learned that Wanda was born with an innate ability to access chaos magic. Before she and Pietro joined Hydra, Wanda’s magic had been relatively dormant. The only time the public saw her use magic before the Mind Stone experiments was when she stopped a Stark Industries missile from exploding and killing her and her brother. When Wanda’s latent powers were awakened by her powerful gem, she quickly became much more powerful than if her chaos magic had developed on its own.

These heroines have proven time and time again that they can take on some of the MCU’s most formidable villains. Both have faced the greatest villain in the universe, Thanos, on different occasions. The way they both faced the Mad Titan could give a great idea of ​​what the outcome of their potential battle will be. In Wanda’s case, she had Thanos on the run and could have finished the job if she wasn’t overwhelmed by her endless stream of fodder. Even when Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet was filled with five of the six stones, Wanda was able to hold it off long enough to destroy the Mind Stone.

In Carol’s case, she was the only one who instilled true fear in Thanos. During the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel was the last line of defense when playing hide and seek with Stark’s Infinity Gauntlet. After a brief skirmish, it seemed that Carol had Thanos on the ropes. That is until Thanos ripped the power stone from her gauntlet and hit it with her raw energy. This leads fans to conclude that Carol’s only true weakness is the raw energy of an Infinity Stone.

When the two meet, it will undoubtedly be a fight to the death and without quarter. The deciding factor of who wins will come down to which opponent has the biggest weakness. in the trailer from the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda expresses her frustration at the hypocrisy of her world and her desire to break the rules. Since Vision’s final death, all Wanda has done is study chaos magic and strengthen her powers. With all of these factors combined, along with her new rebranding, it looks like Wanda will be the clear winner, which, in turn, will make her the strongest individual in the MCU.

To see if Wanda and Carol square off, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6.