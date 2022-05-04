Doctor Strange actress accused of sexually abusing a minor

A new complaint splashes both Hollywood and the British entertainment industry: the actress Zara Phythian and her husband, Victor Marke, were denounced by a woman who claims that they sexually abused her repeatedly when she was a minor.

As reported by the BBC, both the actress, known for having played Brunette Zealot in the movie Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme, and her husband denied the 14 charges of sexual activity with a minor filed by the alleged victim, who alleges that the abuse They began when she was 13 years old, in 2005, and were repeated until 2008. The young woman filed her complaint with the Nottingham Crown Court in the United Kingdom and gave her testimony before the jury on Thursday.

Zara Phythian and husband Victor Marke accused of sex with child https://t.co/eE39nxMMRp — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 27, 2022

“I was aware that what was happening was wrong, but I didn’t know how to get out of the situation and I couldn’t say anything,” the woman explained. In addition, she said that she was a fan of Phythian and that she met the couple while they were working as martial arts instructors in Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom.

In her plea, the young woman pointed out that in one of the meetings she was offered to drink alcohol and then Phythian, who was 19 years old at the time, began to perform oral sex on Marke and then challenged her to imitate her. “I remember trying to copy Zara’s reaction at that time because I admired her and tried to be like her,” said the woman, who assured that, in that first meeting, the accused ended up having sexual relations with both her and the actress.

As she said, the man assured her that no one would believe her if she decided to tell what was happening between them and threatened to break her kneecaps if she decided to break the silence. “They always had power over me,” she stated in her plea. In addition, he indicated that when the abuse began, Merke was married to another woman, but that marriage ended due to the affair that the instructor had with Phythian, who was not yet 20 years old.

The woman also told the court that Phythian “trained” her to become better at sexual activity and that she estimated she had sex with Marke about 20 times. “At that time, I would not have been able to make a report. She would have embarrassed me to death,” she explained. “I think they saw a vulnerability in me and took advantage of that,” the young woman said. And she added: “That was just my deepest, darkest secret. I figured if I told anyone, my family would hate me.”

“When I was finally able to do it, I had just become a mother and I had no other option than to tell my truth so as not to allow it to happen to anyone else,” she explained, about the reasons that finally led her to report the facts.

This is not the first complaint of child abuse that Merke has faced. As reported by The Notthinggam Post, the martial arts coach faces four other similar charges, made by another woman who claims that he abused her between 2002 and 2003. In this case, the abuse began when the victim was 15 years old.

This other alleged victim reported to the police that Marke, who was many years older than her, “groomed and touched her sexually.” According to her testimony, it all started with improper touching and kisses on her face, but when she turned 16 they began to have sexual relations. “She had never done anything like this,” she explained in her complaint.

Ahmed Hossain, the prosecutor of the latest case to come to light, argued Thursday before the jury: “Both defendants deserved admiration and respect within the world of martial arts and Victor Marke groomed these two separate complainants when they were children. He used his position of trust and authority to make them feel special and persuade them to satisfy their sexual urges. In this case, Zara Phythian was part of that process.”