“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”: All about pre-sale in Mexico

Latest Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster Screenshot/@MarvelStudios

During the last week of March, followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) were very excited about the arrival of new productions: Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac, and Morbius, headed by Jared Leto. However, the thousands of fans of the heroes are already looking forward to the arrival of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

For this reason, and after a long wait, through its official networks Marvel Studios shared that from 6 From April, comic book fans will be able to purchase their tickets at the box office and through the websites of the cinema of their choice.

“In 5 days the Madness pre-sale of tickets begins! #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness, premiere May 5, only in theaters. #MarvelStudios”, Marvel pointed out on its Facebook page in Spanish.

Doctor Strange will launch its presale on April 6 Photo: Facebook/@Marvel

after the ad, Some cinemas joined the promotion, such was the case of Cinepolis, one of the most recognized entertainment networks in Mexico: “In the MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS, anything can happen, even time has changed. See you in that dimension next April 6 to open the pre-sale of #DoctorStrange, get ready!“, he pointed.

With the arrival of the Marvel Multiverse on the big screen, and after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider–Man: No way home) the next most ambitious film from the film giant is without a doubt Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) which will come from the hand of the famous director, Sam Raimi.

The film directed by the man who gave life to the saga of spider-man by Tobey Maguire, is now in charge of directing the sequel to Doctor Strange, and it is that the production of Marvel Studios promises to become an iconic film due to the names that appear in the plot, as well as the cameos that will most likely appear as Hayley Atwell What Captain Carter, Lashana Lynch What Captain Marvelsome of the variants of Mr. Fantastic, Magneto, Deadpool, Black Bolt, among others.

Benedict Cumberbatch returns in the movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” (Marvel Studios)

The cast headed by the actor benedict cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), is complemented by the participation of the following actors; elizabeth olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Benedict Wong (wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Michael Stuhlbarg (Doctor West) and Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer).

In this feature film the stories are possibly joined after all the events of the multiverse that happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home and could also refer to what the series of DisneyPlus, Lokiwhen the entire multiverse is unleashed at the moment when Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kills Kang the conquerorwho was the character who moved the strings of the Temporary Variation Agency in an attempt to keep everything related to the multiverse at bay.

(20th CenturyFOX)

It should be noted that one of the actors who recently confirmed his participation was Patrick Stewart, who brought to life Charles Xavier in the first film saga of the X Men and where he shared credits with Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen and Halle Berry.

On the other hand, the last time the 81-year-old actor gave life to the important Marvel hero was on the tape Logan (2017)

“Well, I had my phone turned off when it happened, so I didn’t hear a thing. It wasn’t until the next morning that I woke up and looked at my phone and found that I had been bombarded with responses and that my PR people had sent me reactions that had been detailed and passed on to me”, said the actor in an interview for the portal Jake’s Takes.

KEEP READING:

Patrick Stewart confirmed his return to play “Charles Xavier” in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Reveal official synopsis of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”

“Moon Knight”: Oscar Isaac in a deep identity crisis and surrounded by a lot of action