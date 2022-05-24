Doctor Strange is ready for love

The appearance of a new character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could bring a great romance for Doctor Strange.

Attention SPOILERS. In the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness we can see to Clea (Charlize Theron) a character who has served as a romantic interest for the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the comics and probably the same thing will happen in the movies. Since the relationship with Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) It is usually doomed to failure.

In a recent interview, the screenwriter michael waldron reveals details of the future Doctor Strange:

“We had to wrap up her story with Christine Palmer. At the end of that, Strange walks away with this wisdom. He has been able to face his fears and not be afraid to love someone or let someone love him. I think that’s the perfect place for him to be mentally, to finally meet Clea, who is going to be a really important figure in his life going forward.”

“I think we cast Charlize before we knew exactly what we were going to do. Then we settle on our third eye opening ending, the overdue account for Strange, and you get your Summer Camp (1983) style ending. An ending of oh my God!

The future is the Dark Dimension.

As we can see in the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthere are problems in the Dark Dimensionso they will have to face once again dromammuone of the most powerful villains in all the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So let’s hope that they will soon set a release date for a third installment that explains this new adventure.

All the movies of Marvel Studios in which benedict cumberbatch has played the character can be enjoyed at the Disney Plus streaming platform.