Doctor Who: know who is the new protagonist

This Sunday, May 8, the BBC provided information about Jodie Whittaker’s replacement as the next Doctor Who since 2023. The chosen one is Ncuti Gatwa, who will be the 14th actor/actress who will represent the character.

“This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care,” Gatwa said in a statement to the BBC. “I will do my best to do the same.”

The future is here! Ncuti Gatwa is the Doctor. ❤️❤️➕🟦 #DoctorWho Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/KoxPmoNAdL pic.twitter.com/peKsH6gCjI — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) May 8, 2022

The Scottish actor previously played Eric Effiong in the Netflix comedy series sex educationand will also star alongside Margot Robbie in the upcoming film barbie.

On the other hand, Gatwa will be the first actor of African-British descent to play the character, which has had only white men and women since 1963.

In keeping with series tradition, Whittaker will appear in a final episode that will feature Gatwa as the Fourteenth Doctor. This episode is expected to premiere later this year to coincide with the BBC’s 100th anniversary.

