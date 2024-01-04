“Doctors say they can’t get it” – El Financiero

Maria Olivia Gaviño Vargas suffered a fall last Monday, January 1st. He was about to take off the clothes he was hanging on the roof of his house in the Santa Cruz Acalpisca neighborhood of Xochimilco city hall when his foot got stuck on the stairs and he fell.

Based on this, He suffered injuries to the tibia and fibula bones of his right foot. It was around 16:00, her son Fernando Ramirez Gaviño immediately attended to her and, seeing the severity of the injury, decided to take her to the hospital.

There he began his pilgrimage in search of medical help.

At midnight on Tuesday, after 30 hours of visiting hospitals, the woman is still waiting for help, enduring pain. This is a low-income and has no right to IMSS neither from ISSSTEtherefore he did not go to these institutions.

In an interview with FinancialFernando said that he first went to National Institute of Rehabilitation of Luis Guillermo Ibarrafrom the health sector, also known as Xomali Hospital, located in Tlalpan City Hall.

He explained that after much waiting and pleading with local administrators and doctors, They told him that they could not accept his mother.

Later he took her to Manuel Gea Gonzalez General Hospitalalso from the health sector, where she had to wait for several hours, but in the end they also did not want to take care of her family member and did not give her a certificate about which hospital to take her to.

According to Fernando, on Tuesday he took the woman to the hospital. General Hospital Balbuena Government of Mexico Citywhere she was kept in an emergency zone and, realizing that they did not have sufficient equipment and materials, gave her hope.

“The doctor from Balbuena told me that since they didn’t have And in fact I made a badge for my mother for which I paid 1900 pesos that I had to get and when we returned the doctor was no longer there and the rest of the staff ignored it and told me they couldn’t have it anymore.

“In all hospitals they tell me: “There is no place for me here.” “I don’t have an X-ray”, “I don’t have an operating room” and with this argument they beat me and don’t want to take care of my mother,” said the 50-year-old man. “I’m angry that they don’t care about me.

She said the doctor who treated her at Balbuena, whom she identified as Miguel Angel Nery Morales, the head of the emergency room, insisted that they could not admit her mother. “They say they won’t accept her no matter what she does.”

Now Fernando is crying out for some kind of government intervention so that his mother can be taken care of.