Does apple cider vinegar help control urinary tract infections?

It is normal that when you have a urinary infection you want to get rid of it at the same time due to the discomfort that the burning or itching can cause in the area, that is why home remedies are usually something that goes through the mind of any person and one of the most popular is apple cider vinegar, but Is it really useful to control urinary tract infections?

A urinary tract infection is caused by bacteria in any part of the urinary system, including the bladder, kidneys and urethra, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. These can be caused by holding the urge to urinate too long, having sex, pregnancy, menopause, kidney stones, diabetes or bladder catheters.

Its symptoms include burning, constant urge to urinate and pelvic pain, so it is normal that you want to find a quick solution to your discomfort and resort to home remedies, although this could lead to complications so it is not recommended to do them .

How is apple cider vinegar used to treat urinary tract infections? Its use is simple, it is only necessary to add two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water and drink it, it is even possible to sweeten it with lemon juice and honey. Some people advise putting apple cider vinegar in the bathtub, although this can be very painful.

The concept behind this home remedy is not wrong due to the acetic acid that reduces the bacteria of infections, however according to Dr. Christine Greves, a certified obstetrician at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Mothers and Children “This is not scientifically proven.”

Therefore, it is recommended not to carry out experiments with vinegar and to see a doctor as soon as possible to “diagnose it properly to prevent it from spreading to the kidneys”, in addition, the only proven method that eliminates urinary tract infections is antibiotics.

“Nothing replaces a medical consultation to make sure that this infection receives the appropriate treatment before it spreads through the body and you have to be hospitalized,” said the obstetrician, Christine Greves.