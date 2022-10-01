Does Avatar have post-credits scenes in its theatrical re-release?

MADRID, 30 Sep. (CultureLeisure) –

Almost 13 years after its premiere and just months after the premiere of its first sequel, Avatar is back in theaters. And now that the universe created by James Cameron is one step away from become a saga of at least five filmsthere are not a few fans who wonder if the re-release of the blockbuster film will include a post-credits scene anticipate something of what is to come.

We must not forget that, although they are almost a tradition in superhero movies and series (and almost a religion in the productions of the Marvel Universe), post-credits scenes are not a tool exclusive to films based on staple characters. These extra sequences already are used in films of many other genres (like the Fast and Furious sagas, The Conjuring, Toy Story, Jurassic World, Matrix, Uncharted or more recently The Minions or Bullet Train) and even some TV series such as Westworld, Stranger Things and the fictions of Star Wars The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Y in the case of Avatar the answer is also affirmative since in his return to the big screen Cameron’s film has an extra sequence in the middle of the credit titles. Well, actually it is a post-credits scene that has three variants, since there may be three different clips that, as a preview of the sequel, viewers will find in the different projections.





Another surprise in the face of fueling even more the ‘hype’ before the launch of the long-awaited Avatar: The sense of water, the sequel set ten years after the events recounted in this first film which will hit theaters December 16.

Written and Directed by James Cameron, Avatar stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver.. The film that first saw the light in 2009 is produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau and had nine Oscar nominations, including those for best film and best direction. The film won three Oscars: for best cinematography, best production design and best visual effects.