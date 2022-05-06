Does Belinda start a romance with “El Professor” from the Casa de Papel? | instagram

Spain would be the country of birth of the beautiful singer Belinda, the 32-year-old artist has recently been involved in many controversies that would be due to her ex-partner, the singer of the Mexican regional genre Christian Nodalafter it was announced that their relationship came to an end, many plans together as well as tattoos had to be canceled.

However, this would not stop the shine of Belinda, Well, the actress would travel to Spain, her native country for work reasons and perhaps a new beginning away from all these controversies that do not let her live her separation duel.

Platinum Awards 2022would be the event to which Alvaro Morteknown for having played “The teacher” is the famous original series of Netflix of crime and drama entitled “The Money Heist“What would surprise the press, just as it would leave his followers with their mouths open, would be that he would arrive arm in arm with the beautiful singer Belinda to said award ceremony, this fact would raise rumors of a new conquest.

Unleashing all kinds of questions and rumors due to such an event, also uploading some photos and videos to Instagram stories, the 32-year-old actress would not take long to clarify that she felt great admiration for Alvaro Mortemaking it clear that it is just that, however, that did not prevent them from becoming a trend through the different social networks and everyone talked about how he was overcoming his ex-partner Christian Nodal very fast.

In fact, the media took advantage of Belinda to ask her how her breakup process was going, to which the singer replied:

“I am now better than ever, they are life processes. I am already very calm, very happy, that is how things happen, life is beautiful, it fills you with surprises and this is one of them…”

and then continue saying:

“I am grateful for the surprises that God gives me. I am grateful to the public, which is the most important thing, that they have supported me, that they have been with me unconditionally, that I owe them to me and thanking life. Always grateful for everything that happens.”

Clarifying that for the moment, she has focused more on her career, on her work, on herself, to be able to heal, get ahead and continue to shine.