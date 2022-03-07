Does Belinda’s mother send a hint to Christian Nodal? | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- One of the relationships that has caused the most controversy in the show has been the one shared by Christian Nodal and Belindabut since their breakup was announced in February, endless theories have been unleashed as to what would have been the reason for their separation.

Among the rumors, one arose in which the “green-eyed” allegedly had asked him million dollars to be able to pay his debt with the SAT, while others even said that the “sonorense” singer would have been unfaithful to him, but they have only been gossip.

The couple has not given interviews about it, but a few hours ago the mother of “Beli” could have given a clue to what would have happened and it seems that her daughter is not having a good time.

It was through her Instagram account that Belinda’s mother published a video in which she wrote the meaning of loyalty, because he considers that a person who does not have this value, “is not worth it”.

Loyalty comes first, second, and third, if you’re not loyal, you’re worthless,” she wrote in the post.

Given this statement, many users have said that this message could be dedicated to Christian Nodal, and perhaps the singer was the victim of the breakup, since many have said that the Sonoran may have returned with his ex-girlfriend.

Beli’s mother did not publish anything else, but surely the message was dedicated to someone, So far the interpreter of “Egoísta” has not made any statement before the end of her marriage commitment to the Mexican artist.

You have to remember that the couple met during their participation in ‘La Voz México’, both came to look very much in love and committed, despite the different remarks they had received from people due to the difference in age.

Does Belinda dedicate a song to Christian Nodal?

After the breakup between the couple became known, Belinda did not hesitate at any time and after a few years of absence in music, He released his new music single.

Through her YouTube channel, the actress also unveiled her new musical theme, “Mentiras cab#$%6” that already has more than 7 million views and many users have pointed out that it is dedicated to Christian Nodal.