Does Brad Pitt have a new love?

The clues (gossip?) Are becoming more and more insistent: Brad Pitt would find a new love. Archived the marriage with Angelina Jolie (even if the legal battle for the divorce continues without holds barred), it seems that for the 58-year-old star of Troy there is no flashback with Jennifer Aniston at all, as fans would like. To make his heart beat again would be the 35-year-old Swedish singer Lykke Li, at least according to the sources of The Sun. The two, who are neighbors in Los Angeles (three minutes by car, but who counts them?), Would have been for dinner last week in the Italian restaurant. Mother Wolf, in Hollywood, a popular destination for stars.

Lykke Li lives in a $ 1.85 million mansion with her 6-year-old son Dion from producer Jeff Bhasker. Brad Pitt, on the other hand, lives in a private residential center on an $ 8 million estate in Los Feliz, not far – we are talking about five minutes – from the home of the ex Angelina Jolie and her six children (Maddox, Pax and Zhara, aged 19, 17 and 16, adopted together; Shilow and the twins Vivienne and Knox, respectively 15 and 12 years, biological children of the couple).

After separating in 2016 from his second wife, Pitt dated 29-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski, known at a party in her honor in Berlin for Quentin Tarantino’s film Once upon a time … in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, it is an open hunt for romantic shots between the actor – to whom a channel was dedicated this week, Sky Cinema Collection with his cult films and those of his friend George Clooney, also available on NOW – and the singer. The relationship, in fact, has so far gone unnoticed due to the geographical proximity of the two friends. There are those who trace the convict meeting last spring and those who say that the star, currently on the set of the film Babylon, see the logistics factor as a huge benefit in a relationship.

Whether or not you use GPS to find your soul mate, one thing is certain: the public is anxiously waiting to find the new golden couple who will give the star some sentimental serenity and the long-awaited happy ending.

For the moment However, Brad Pitt is very busy on several fronts: after The Lost City, the hilarious comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum (from March to theaters), returned to the set with the actress for Bullet Train and is currently developing a new project with George Clooney and Jon Watts. As a producer he has about ten projects in the pipeline, including the TV series The Three-Body Problem and Chris Cornell’s as-yet untitled documentary.