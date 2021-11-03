Does Greta Thunberg want to make the leap to the age of reason? Then go pontificate to Xi Jinping – Libero Quotidiano





Giovanni Sallusti November 03, 2021

How do you say blah blah blah in Chinese? Self Greta Thunberg and climatically correct troops really want to make the leap to the age of reason, from boat itineraries with Pierre Casiraghi to the political struggle, this is the question they should ask themselves. Yesterday, the young Erinyes of global eco-fundamentalism took the luxury of fucking the so-called “greats of the Earth”, gathered in Glasgow in her name and already totally subservient to her agenda. An obvious one sadomasochistic dynamics, in which she is clearly holding the whip, and down whipping: “The real leaders are not in there, we are the real leaders.” If we want to enter reality and leave his hallucinated caricature for a moment, yesterday the most salient news of all the guilty coaxing staged at COP26 arrived, and not in the sense pleasing to gretinism: China has increased the daily production of coal of one million tons, bringing it to over 11.5 million.





This was announced by the National Commission for Development and Reform (Ed.), One of the thousand tentacles of the Communist Politburo. Which is technically the biggest polluter of the globe: the Dragon, on the wings of the new “leap forward” imposed by Xi Jinping, is responsible for 29.9% of the world’s emissions. China alone emits 13 billion tons of carbon dioxide annually, more than the United States and Europe combined. Here then is a magnificent opportunity for Greta the “true leader”, Greta the Byronic heroine, Greta a little infallible Cassandra and a little indomitable Joan of Arc: organize a nice sit-in of the best green youth in front of Zhongnanhai. The Zhongnanhai (which means “command and government of the nation”) is a complex of buildings in the center of Beijing, the seat of the Party and the government of the People’s Republic (which, as in any self-respecting totalitarianism, coincide).





If Greta believes that climate change is due to human pollution (a thesis disputed by idiots like Antonino Zichichi, who at 16, instead of studying on a yacht, is the fundamental emergency of our time, goes to the heart of the problem. Which just happens to be the same as the pandemic, the same as the trade imbalance due to unfair competition, to the new slavery: China. Of course, it’s harder than picking on the West stunned by the politically correct and tail wagging in front of its braids, we understand. But what the heck, she is a “true leader”.



