Does Jennifer Lopez want more children with Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez fulfilled his dream of getting engaged to Ben Affleck. Even some information suggests that the couple would have even married in a private and intimate ceremony.

The versatile artist lives a great moment together with Affleck and even already reveals what the couple’s plans are in the future. Jennifer Lopez is very excited about the actor and director.

In the program Good morning america He went further and explained that he even considers his current partner the ideal person to start a family from now on.

“There is nothing more satisfying for me than being able to build my family with someone I love deeply,” revealed the singer, businesswoman and actress.

Her words are surprising because plans to start a family could involve becoming a mother again in the short term, despite her 52 years.

Jennifer Lopez faces a new relationship

Jennifer Lopez He already has two children, the fruit of his relationship with Mark Anthony: Emme Maribel Muniz and Maximilian David Anthony. The Puerto Rican-American might want to add to her family again.

Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez They were already engaged in 2002. But the singer canceled the link just days before it took place, cutting with her current partner.

The hit singer like Follow The Leader Y on the floor was dating other celebrities like rapper Drake or the former baseball player Alex Rodriguez.