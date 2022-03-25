Does Regé-Jean Page appear in the second season of the series?

“Hope is the last thing to be lost,” they say. For viewers of The Bridgertons this meant that Regé-Jean Page could appear in the second season until proven otherwise, even taking into account that it had been announced that the actor had only signed for the initial eight episodes and had no plans to reprise the most popular character of the period series and that allowed him to be nominated for an Emmy. And is there a miracle? Does the duke appear in the second season that Netflix premieres this Friday?

The simple answer is no. Producer Shonda Rhimes, the same one who offered him a one-season deal, was unable to convince him to back down and come back or to play a supporting role and for fewer episodes. But it cannot be said that he is missed. As we commented in the review of the season, the actor Jonathan Bailey takes over as the romantic heartthrob of the role in the skin of Anthony, the older brother of the Bridgertons who is on the hunt for a wife.

The actor had signed for ‘The Bridgertons’ precisely because of the short-term contract that Shonda Rhimes offered him: only one season

Chris Van Dusen’s scripts also don’t need to complicate their lives to justify the absence of Regé-Jean Page, who had been the protagonist. As the center of the series is the Bridgerton family residence and he makes his home outside of London, it makes sense that he would not wander around the Viscount’s mansion after the first season wedding while giving more minutes to the Bridgerton siblings like Eloise. (Claudia Jessie), Benedict (Luke Thompson) or Colin (Luke Newton) who will soon take the reins.

Who does make an appearance is Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the now countess, who visits her relatives often, stating that she has left her husband “at home” and thus being able to advise her brother Anthony on matters of the heart. Of course, her role has been reduced to half the episodes while Dynevor enjoys her recent fame and projects accumulate, such as the series Exciting Times for Amazon Prime Video in which she will debut as executive producer.

Phoebe Dynevor… present! LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

The reasons for the non-appearance of Regé-Jean Page can be attributed to two circumstances. The actor, who had worked for producer Shonda Rhimes on the series for the peoplehad accepted the role of The Bridgertons precisely because of the little commitment it required: it could be intended as a long-running series, based on the nine novels written by Julia Quinn, but the plan was for the duke to only appear in the first season. For him it was like a miniseries.

And when Shonda Rhimes tried to get him to change his mind and come back in four of the eight episodes of the second season, he put an unattractive check on the table: $50,000 per episode. It was not a price commensurate with the popularity of the actor and the character, especially after the end of the first contract that meant that Page could ask for whatever he wanted. But Rhimes and Netflix did not want to set a precedent and have the cast’s salaries skyrocket.

The $50,000 per episode for appearing in the middle of the season was not enough incentive to return to the series

At the moment, Regé-Jean Page is busy. In 2022 it will premiere The Gray Mana Netflix action movie directed by the Russo brothers (The Avengers: Endgame) alongside Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas; in 2023 it should premiere Dungeons and Dragons, a new adaptation of the role-playing game, which also stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant and Justice Smith in its cast; and, in addition, it is rumored that his name could be on the table as a possible James Bond now that the stage of Daniel Craig is over.