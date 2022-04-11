Does Selenium Really Stop Aging? Here’s what the science says

Selenium, a mineral found in foods such as Brazil nuts, tuna and sardines, appears to counteract aging. But where is it? How should it be taken? The word to science

Selenium is a trace mineral, that is, our body requires it in very small quantities. Yet in those micro-doses there could be one of the secrets of eternal youth. In fact, selenium is an essential component of enzymes and proteins, known as seleno-proteins, which play a key role in reproduction, in the metabolism of thyroid hormones and in the synthesis of DNA. And not only: several studies in recent years have highlighted the “rejuvenating” properties of this mineral. But how exactly does it work?

The anti-aging benefits of selenium – Biological aging is a complex process involving molecular damage, metabolic imbalances, changes in the immune system, and increased susceptibility to environmental stresses and disease. Let’s clarify it right away: there is no magical ingredient that can deal with all these changes alone. However, selenium has shown various potentialities in this regard …

According to a 2018 study, selenium can fight aging and prevent age-related health problems , such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and neuropsychiatric disorders. Some researchers also believe it can reduce chronic inflammation, which is closely related to aging.

Selenium derives its superpowers from selenoproteins, which play a key role in reproduction, thyroid hormone metabolism and DNA synthesis. Selenoproteins also act as powerful antioxidants that help the body protect itself from harmful particles known as free radicals.

Also selenium appears effective in fighting skin aging caused by exposure to UV rays, stimulating certain antioxidant enzymes.

A 2020 study then found that an increase in dietary selenium intake is associated with longer telomeres. According to the researchers, every 20 microgram increase of selenium in the diet would be associated with a 0.42% longer telomere length in people over the age of 45. Telomeres are the protective caps, ends of our chromosomes, which affect how quickly cells age. Some experts consider telomere length to be valuable information on aging.

Some scientists also believe that higher selenium levels are associated with longevity. The all-cause mortality of the elderly with low selenium levels would indeed be higher than that of the elderly with higher selenium levels. However, more research is needed to establish that this is indeed the case.

Where is selenium found? – Selenium it occurs naturally in many foods and is also available as a supplement. Most adults need 55 micrograms (mcg) of selenium per day. Pregnant women, however, should consume a little more. Since the human body does not generate its own selenium, it is essential to obtain optimal amounts from the diet, so that it can benefit your health. The good news is that selenium is found in a wide variety of foods that we can add to our diets. Brazil nuts, seafood, and meat are among the highest food sources of selenium. For example, 6/8 Brazil nuts have 544 mcg or 989% of the recommended daily value. Other food sources of selenium include:

yellowfin tuna (92 mcg)

halibut (47 mcg)

sardines (45 mcg)

ham (42 mcg)

shrimp (40 mcg)

beef (33 mcg)

cottage cheese (31 mcg)

brown rice (19 mcg)

hard-boiled eggs (92 mcg)

wholemeal bread (13 mcg)

beans / lentils (13 mcg).

Selenium Supplements: Should You Take Them? – Deficiency in selenium can weaken the ability of cells to grow and divide, which can contribute to aging. It can also lead to delayed wound healing and the development of cataracts. However, scientists do not believe that everyone should supplement this mineral: in most cases, it is enough to take it through food. Although some studies confirm that selenium supplementation has anti-aging properties and prevents aging-related diseases, at the moment, there is no definitive evidence that selenium supplementation benefits everyone and not just those who are deficient (such as those with HIV or those with kidney failure).

In reality selenium deficiency mainly depends on the place where we live: in the USA and Canada, for example, the soil is rich in selenium, while, unfortunately, most European countries have a low content of Selenium in the soil and therefore in agricultural crops. But even in this case it should be enough to increase the intake of selenium through food, to obtain the ideal amount of this mineral useful to help our body fight cellular aging.