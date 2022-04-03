Does Thor die in Love and Thunder, the new Marvel movie?

MADRID, 3 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

Although the fourth installment of the franchise starring Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunderwill make him the Marvel superhero with the most solo movies, the presence of fearsome characters such as Gorr, the Butcher of the Godsand the conversion of Jane Foster in the new Thorhave led many fans to suspect if this will not be the Hemsworth’s last film as the God of Thunder.

And it is that, the fame preceded by the Butcher of the Gods makes the character of Christian Bale one of the few characters capable of kill Odin’s son in combat. Especially considering that, in the comics, Gorr is the possessor of the deadly necro-swordthe most powerful weapon in the multiversecapable of ending, in addition to deities, with entities as powerful as Galactus or the Eternals.

In fact, in the staples, the God of Thunder has faced him several times and has been about to perish at their hands. In fact, in his last battle in the Marvel comics, Thor needed to call on three of his incarnations to defeat him.

This has caused fans of the character to speculate on the possibility that the ruthless villain played by Bale, make use of his deadly weapon against Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, thus suggesting the death of Thor at the hands of the Butcher of the Gods in the new installment of the saga.

Another of the theories that have come to the fore among fans is that the Natalie Portman’s Jane Fosterwhoever takes over from Thor as Goddess of Thunder, causing Thor: Love and Thunder It was the last installment of the saga starring Chris Hemsworth as the son of Odin.

In the meantime, to find out what will really happen to the God of Thunder, fans will have to wait for the next July 8, when the film directed by Taika Waititi opens in theaters.

In addition to having in its cast the aforementioned Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale and Natalie Portman, the film has in its cast the return of Jamie Alexander as Lady Sif and with Chris Pratt as Peter Quill and Karen Gillian like Nebula. Cameos are also confirmed for Sam Neil like the false Odin, Melissa McCarthy like the false Hela, Matt Damon like the false Loki, Luke Hemsworth as the false Thor, as well as the incorporation of Russell Crowe like Zeus himself.