Does Uriel Antuna declare himself in absentia?

Panathinaikos seems to have ruled out the signing of the striker given the financial demands of the cement growers.

In the last few hours, it was leaked through sources close to the negotiations that Panathinaikos would be testing other options in the transfer market given the impossibility of signing Uriel Antuna. Cruz Azul has not given its arm to twist and demands an amount of money to which the Hellenic seem not to want to access.

The player’s desire is clear: he wants to go to Europe. The latest sign of the impatience that the ‘Witch’ is experiencing was noted with a “like” that he gave on Twitter the player himself about a publication where they affirm that he would be pressuring The Machine to let him go to the old continent.

However, many celestial fans exploded after it became known that the player is working differently from the rest of Raúl Gutiérrez’s squad. And although many saw the situation as a gesture of rebellion, the truth is that Antuna is recovering from a blow he received in the last game against Chivas.

Sources close to Cruz Azul’s day-to-day life acknowledged that Antuna is working in a particular way to be in tune for the Clausura 2023 tournament, where the cement workers will debut next Sunday, January 8, against the Xolos de Tijuana from the Caliente Stadium from 21:10 (local time).

How much does Cruz Azul ask for Uriel Antuna?

According to information that has emerged in the last few hours, Uriel Antuna would emigrate to Greek soccer on a one-year loan with a mandatory purchase option at the end of the season. For his part, Kery Ruiz also revealed that the amount for which Cruz Azul would be willing to let El Brujo go is at least 4.5 million dollars… a figure that the Hellenics have not reached.

