Dogecoin, a millionaire reveals: “Despite the losses, I still rely on DOGE”

Glauber Contessoto, a millionaire thanks to Dogecoin, became famous when he posted his Dogecoin portfolio on the subreddit, which earned him the title of ‘Dogecoin Millionaire’. Although what kept Contessoto in the spotlight was not his status as a millionaire. It was his refusal to leave his bags when the digital asset began to decline.

Despite having lost over $ 150,000 in just one day, Contessoto has kept its Dogecoins. Refusing to sell even a small part of it. This resulted in Contessoto losing his status as a millionaire. But the investor remains undeterred in his determination. As the market heads down even tougher paths, the investor has revealed that he does not in fact have plans to sell his Doge holdings.

Keeping dogecoin and buying in decline: Contessoto’s strategy

Contessoto recently used Twitter to provide its 83,000+ followers with an update on its Dogecoin holdings. According to the tweet, the entrepreneur still holds his Dogecoin investments since 2020. And, in fact, he has continued to increase his holdings over time in the meme coin. Apparently, buying coins, every time the digital asset has declined this year. And it plans to hold out until 2023.

Contessoto explained that to be in the cryptocurrency market, investors need to be ready to hold out through good times and bad. And that investors need to be prepared to face bear markets when they occur. “If you can’t resist a bear market, do you also deserve to be in cryptocurrencies? No, it’s nonsense ”, Contessoto added.

Cardano, according to Contessoto, will be one of the top five coins

Contessoto revealed in late August that he was no longer focusing only on Dogecoin. Investors had found another draw that had caught his attention, Cardano, and said he was going “all in”. Explaining his reasoning, he explained that over the next five years Cardano will be one of the top five coins on the market, which made it a good crypto bet.

By this time, ADA’s price had grown to nearly $ 3, and Contessoto said he expected to wait for a decline before buying the asset. And he kept his word. Cardano had not been spared from the recent market crash and its price had lost its grip to $ 3. This prompted Contessoto to buy ADA.

If you also want to become a cryptocurrency investor, you can do as the best trader and buy cryptocurrencies on reliable platforms. Now, along with Dogecoin, Contessoto owns at least 3,500 ADAs worth $ 7,200 and continues to tweet updates of his Cardano trip.

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE stable at 0.20 dollars

Dogecoin’s price analysis predicts an uptrend. Since the beginning of the week, a noticeable improvement in the price has been observed. The price has undergone continued devaluation over the past week, but the market has started to show positive sentiment for the DOGE / USD pair, and bullish momentum has begun as buying activity, albeit very mild, has begun. bullish trend has intensified and at least one notable change has occurred in the price.

The DOGE / USD pair has successfully broken through the first $ 1.99 resistance and is marching towards the $ 0.209 resistance. Overall, DOGE / USD has gained just under two percent in value in the past few hours, but is still down around nine percent when looking at the value of the coin over the past seven days.

The ‘bears’ will intervene when the price goes up

The price chart for Dogecoin’s price analysis shows that the price is increasing every hour as the bulls are leading. The opening hours saw a sudden spike in price, as the price almost reached the upper boundary of the Bollinger bands, surpassing the moving average (MA) and the average of the Bollinger bands.

However, the selling pressure is quite high at the current price level, and the bears may return in the next few hours as the RSI has also started to flatten out after entering the upper half of the neutral zone which indicates the onset of the pressure. sale.

NB In stock market parlance, a bull is someone who buys financial instruments in anticipation of a price increase; a bear is the opposite – someone who sells financial instruments in anticipation of a drop in prices.