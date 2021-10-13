Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the rally loses vigor

Cryptocurrencies inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), like ShibX (CRYPTO: SHIBX), Hina Inu (CRYPTO: HINA), Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) and other minor altcoins are making huge gains despite the rally in the leading cryptocurrency meme and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is running out of steam.

What happened

ShibX continued to extend its bull run with a daily jump of 911.7% to $ 0.00000004217 (at time of publication).

Over the past 24 hours, the altcoin has grown 924.9% against the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and gained 914.5% on Ethereum.

The new token, which was launched on October 10, operates on the Binance Smart Chain and has recorded a trading volume of $ 3.59 million in the last 24 hours.

Among other Dogecoin-inspired digital currencies, Hina Inu had a 98.8% daily rise to $ 0.00000000014 and Hanzo Inu (CRYPTO: HNZO) is up 94.4% in the past 24 hours to $ 0.0000002024.

Always in the last 24 hours, Baby Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: BABYSHIBAINU) had a 102.6% return at $ 0.0000002401 and Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) gained 40.3% to $ 0.0000000001646.

Because it is important

ShibX’s project retweeted a post Tuesday that the token surpassed a market cap of $ 5 million.

ShibX also announced that it will be conducting a meme competition for all token holders.

 NEW ANNOUNCMENT  WE ARE RUNNING A MEME COMPETITION FOR ALL OUR HOLDERS. Join https://t.co/WVtZaDDOTa to enter. PRIZES 1ST PRIZE = $ 500 2ND PRIZE = $ 250 3RD PRIZE = $ 100 COUNTDOWN TIMER: https: //t.co/MDjdacMx2u – ShibX (@ShibXOfficial) October 12, 2021

Hina Inu is a fully decentralized peer-to-peer deflationary community token that passively rewards its holders with a 2% tax redistribution for all transactions.

On her website, Hina Inu states that her current mission is to create the largest ecosystem of INU around, referred to as the ‘Super Pack’, while focusing on implementing its marketplace for non-fungible tokens.

On Tuesday Hina Inu announced on Twitter that Fat Doge (CRYPTO: FOGE), Keisuke Inu (CRYPT: KEI) and Hina Inu are now integrated into a Superpack, while Kuma Inu (CRYPTO: KUMA) is an affiliate.