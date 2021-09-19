Dogecoin fluctuates and Shiba Inu spikes to + 35% in 24 hours

The prices of 4-legged crypto-meme, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu travel on different wave lines, with DUKE swinging, while SHIB is up + 35% in the last 24 hours.

Only in the last week, the price of DOGE he saw some pumps and dumps that moved him respectively from $ 0.25 to $ 0.25 with peaks close to $ 0.26 and lows of $ 0.23.

The situation is a little different for his crypto-meme SHIB which seems to win the appreciation of the market going from the price of $ 0.0000072 to $ 0.0000092.

Dogecoin stands still while SHIB barks

If we were talking about the market cap, DOGE’s total market capitalization would be over $ 33 billion, compared to SHIB’s 3.5 billion and a half. And while DOGE remains in 9th position with a dominance of 1.53% on the crypto market, SHIB is in 47th position with just 0.16% dominance in crypto.

In the crypto market, anything can really happen. Even the tweet of Jack Dorsey, founder of Tweet and Square, followed by the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk express this thought.

That’s my safe word too – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2021

“Crypto” “This is also my safety word”.

While Dogecoin, which currently proceeds more slowly, continues to be supported by big names in the crypto sector such as Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin, the “DOGECOIN KILLER”, Shiba Inu begins to bark and be heard in a not indifferent way.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) + 35% in 24 hours thanks to the airdrop on Huobi

At the time of writing, SHIB’s value jumped + 35% in just 24 hours. Maybe the real one motivation for this price pump it is also derivative fromairdrop of SHIB ongoing on Huobi’s Asian crypto-exchange.

By September 20, Huobi will be giving away 1.3 billion Shiba Inu tokens to European users. To participate, you must complete the KYC and invite friends to join Huobi.

This move by mass adoption of the Asian exchange towards Europe, using the SHIB airdrop, in addition to boosting the price of Dogecoin’s rival crypto, aims to increase the trading volume of Huobi, which is now the third largest crypto-exchange, after Binance and Coinbase.

Dogecoin fees are even cheaper than Shiba Inu fees

A special consideration for those who love to perform crypto transactions and choose four-legged memes, must certainly be given at the price of the fees.

Practically, being SHIB an ERC20 token, smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain, the cost of fees still remains relatively high when compared with DOGE.

In particular, a SHIB transaction costs + 887% fee compared to DOGE transactions. Obviously, the cost of SHIB fees would be reduced if layer 2 platforms such as Arbitrum One, Loopring, Optimism and Zksync were used to execute transactions.