Dogecoin founder proposes Ethereum bridge and NFT compatibility as ways to strengthen the DOGE network

Dogecoin has seen its momentum slow as the collapse in prices has plagued the market. Things like the metrics for the number of transactions have shown that Dogecoin could slow down as the asset loses more of its value. Bitcoinist reported in September that a file The number of Dogecoin transactions dropped to levels not seen since 2017. Data on the series showed that a file The number of daily transactions dropped to 16,441 transactions per day. This indicates a decline in interest in a cryptocurrency that was primarily built from hype.

Dogecoin’s use cases, or lack thereof, are something that has prevented the digital asset from reaching its maximum possible growth. This is why with the increasing popularity of the altcoin, Doge’s developers have taken steps to extend the coin’s usefulness beyond its monetary policy alone. Some of these have lowered transaction fees to make Doge a more attractive option for crypto payments.

Increases the usefulness of the Dog

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Marcus is back on the Dogecoin market after previously selling all of his cryptocurrency holdings. Once again, Marcus re-immersed himself in the Dogecoin community. Recently, the co-founder exposed what he believes will help promote the adoption of the Doge; Dogecoin-Etheruem Bridge and NFT support for cryptocurrencies.

Related reading | From movie tickets to real estate, here’s how Dogecoin wins the adoption game

Marcus claimed to have added the DOGE-ETH bridge as a payment method for NFT on platforms such as OpenSea. The co-founder explained that the high demand for NFTs and the ability to buy them with Doge will increase the usefulness of the digital asset.

There are two things that I think will help Dogecoin: 1) Completion of the DOGE-ETH bridge

2) NFT platforms (such as Opensea) that allow the use of the DOGE-ETH token for purchases Buying NFTs is in high demand with cryptocurrencies. Allowing the purchase of DOGE from NFT greatly increases their usefulness. -Shibitoshi Nakamoto (@ BillyM2k) September 29, 2021

Dogecoin is taking the payments space by storm

One area where Dogecoin saw increased interest was in the payments space. Its low transaction fees make it a great candidate for small transactions like paying for movie tickets and buying movie franchises.

Related reading | ‘Dogecoin Millionaire’ reveals it still holds DOGE despite losses

The Dallas Mavericks Accepted Doge Payments About eight months ago, and most recently, Adam Aaron, CEO of entertainment giant AMC Theaters, conducted a Twitter poll that showed the vast majority are choosing Doge Payments to add to their own. crypto payment options. Seeing this, the CEO said the theater chain would take it into consideration Ways to integrate Dogecoin payments For tickets and privileges.

Recent price movements

At the end of the week, Dogecoin saw some significant price increases after enduring a week of lower momentum. The price fluctuated between holding the $ 0.2 level and falling below it, reaching the lowest levels of the month. However, the weekend could bring some good news for the digital asset as it rises above $ 0.21 again.

Doge recovers above $0.2 | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView.com

Falling prices have put Dogecoin on the verge of exiting the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. Doge is currently in 10th place and now stands at $ 28 billion. The price has risen 6% in the past 24 hours as trading volume increased at the start of the weekend. Dogecoin is trading at $ 0.216 at the time of writing.

Featured image from Phemex, chart from TradingView.com