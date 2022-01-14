Dogecoin is better than any other crypto, word of Elon Musk

A couple of days ago the good Elon Musk once again came out in favor of Dogecoin. In fact, on the occasion of a podcast made by Lex Fridman, Tesla’s patron said it is fundamentally better than any other cryptocurrency. A love that we already knew, but this time his exposure was almost total, citing various reasons in favor of his thesis.

Elon Musk claims Dogecoin is better than anything he has ever seen

He seems to have had a lot of fun Elon Musk in this interview he began by cheerfully humming a song. In addition to having stated in a tweet that “Lex asks big questions“, Tesla’s boss took the opportunity to argue what seems to be very close to his heart: Dogecoin and the cryptocurrencies.

Why would Musk define Dogecoin better than anything he has ever seen? Basically for two reasons which he also explained on the occasion of this interview with Fridman.

First of all “Bitcoin it is economically slow“. In fact, according to Musk, comparing the crypto queen with Dogecoin it is highlighted that the latter has a higher volume of transactions. In addition, the commission costs are much cheaper. Precisely for this Bitcoin “you can’t use it effectively for most thingsMusk said.

The second aspect concerns the “reluctance a spend Bitcoin“. This is due to the fact that the BTC community expects the crypto queen to rise in value due to the escalation shortage. As a result, few will be willing to spend it. That’s why, according to Elon Musk, Dogecoin is “basically better than anything I’ve seen, just by chance“.

In short, it must be admitted that Elon Musk particularly appreciates Dogecoin. You can’t blame Tesla’s boss, especially after this one cryptocurrency officially presented its trailmap full of surprises. Such as the GigaWallet that Dogecoin Foundation wants to introduce at the service of all platforms.